A_S Gaming’s Free Fire ID, monthly earnings, annual income, YouTube subscribers, India rank, and more

Sahil Rana, aka A_S Gaming, is a notable Free Fire creator. He recently crossed the 10 million subscriber mark, becoming the second Indian Free Fire YouTuber to achieve this feat after Total Gaming.

Presently, he has over 10.1 million subscribers on his YouTube channel, out of which 1.05 million have come in the previous 30 days. This article looks at his in-game stats and other details.

Also read: Lokesh Gamer’s Free Fire ID, total subscribers, monthly income, channel views, and more

A_S Gaming’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 169525329.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

A_S Gaming has competed in 7615 squad matches and has bettered his foes in 1162, having a win percentage of 15.25%. He has 19427 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.01.

Advertisement

The streamer has played 2180 duo games and has 301 victories, maintaining a win ratio of 13.80%. In these matches, he has eliminated 5883 enemies for a K/D ratio of 3.13.

The content creator has participated in 2352 solo matches and has 296 first-place finishes, which comes down to a win rate of 12.58%. With a K/D ratio of 3.94, he has 8095 frags.

Also read: FF Saroj Gamer's Free Fire ID, monthly earnings, annual income, YouTube subscribers, channel views, and more

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

In the current ranked season, the broadcaster has featured in 83 squad games and has a win tally of 16, retaining a win ratio of 19.27%. With 268 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 4.00.

Meanwhile, the internet star has a single solo match to his name and has accumulated three frags.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTuber continues to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

Earnings

Advertisement

A_S Gaming's earnings (Image via Social Blade)

As per Social Blade, A_S Gaming earns between $38.5k to $615.8k per month from YouTube. Meanwhile, his estimated monthly earnings are between $461.8K to $7.4 million.

His YouTube channel and rank

Sahil Rana started creating content on his YouTube channel, A_S Gaming, over two years back, with the oldest video on his channel dating back to January 2019. Over the last year, he has witnessed a massive rise and has emerged as one of the most eminent YouTubers.

His channel is ranked at the 129th position in India when it comes to subscribers. Players can click here to visit his channel.

His social media handles

Advertisement

Here are the links to A_S Gaming’s social media handles:

Instagram: Click here

Facebook: Click here

Twitter: Click here

Discord server: Click here

Also read: The Donato's Free Fire ID, monthly earnings, annual income, YouTube subscribers, country rank, and more