Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs MrStiven Tc: Who has better Free Fire stats in April 2021

Amitbhai, aka Desi Gamers and MrStiven Tc, are among the most eminent Free Fire content creators hailing from India and Colombia. They create content related to various aspects of the quick-paced battle royale title. This includes events, gameplay, and more.

Both YouTubers boast enormous fan bases and currently have subscriber counts of about 9.58 million to 7.72 million. This article looks at the stats of Desi Gamers and MrStiven Tc in Garena Free Fire and compares them.

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 206746194.

Lifetime stats

Amitbhai has appeared in 8,159 squad matches and has come out on top on 2,240 occasions, which grants him a win percentage of 27.45%. He has notched 21,282 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.60.

Coming to the duo mode, he has played 4,330 games and has bettered his foes in 746, maintaining a win ratio of 17.22%. With 11,442 frags, he has a K/D ratio of 3.19.

The content creator has 3,383 solo matches to his name and has 276 victories for a win rate of 8.15%. He also has 7,630 kills, managing a K/D ratio of 2.46.

Ranked stats

Amitbhai has played 241 games in the squad mode in the current ranked season and has 56 wins, translating to a win ratio of 23.23%. In the process, he has secured 741 frags for a K/D ratio of 4.01.

He has also participated in 148 duo games and has emerged victorious in 13, having a win percentage of 8.78%. He has accumulated 462 kills, holding a K/D ratio of 3.42.

Desi Gamers has also played 59 solo games and has triumphed in eight of them, making his win rate 13.55%. He has killed a total of 204 enemies at a K/D ratio of 4.00.

MrStiven Tc’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 10887979.

Lifetime stats

MrStiven Tc has competed in 8,387 squad matches and has a win tally of 2,261, retaining a win percentage of 27.02%. He has bagged 28,733 kills, ensuring a K/D ratio of 4.69.

Meanwhile, he has won 446 of the 2,381 duo games he has played, corresponding to a win rate of 18.73%. In the matches, he has precisely 8,900 frags at a K/D ratio of 4.60.

The well-known streamer has played 3,722 solo matches and has 436 Booyahs, translating to a win ratio of 11.71%. He has racked up 12,406 kills with a K/D ratio of 3.78.

Ranked stats

MrStiven Tc has featured in 165 squad games and has remained unbeaten in 36, resulting in a win rate of 21.81%. With a K/D ratio of 4.01, he has 517 frags.

Apart from this, he has played 31 duo matches and has outshined his enemies in three of them, equating to a win percentage of 9.67%. He has 94 frags to his name at a K/D ratio of 3.36.

The YouTuber has taken part in 49 solo games and has six victories, converting to a win ratio of 12.24%. He has garnered 190 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.42.

Comparison

Both YouTubers have brilliant stats in Garena Free Fire. In the lifetime stats, MrStiven Tc is ahead on both fronts: K/D ratio and win rate in solo and duo modes. Amitbhai has a greater win rate in the squad mode. On the other hand, the former has a superior K/D ratio.

Amitbhai has a superior win rate in the current ranked season in solo mode, while MrStiven Tc has a better K/D ratio. It is vice versa in the duo mode as Amitbhai has a higher K/D ratio, while MrStiven Tc has maintained a better win rate.

Lastly, in the squad mode, both of them have the same K/D ratio, but Amitbhai has the edge in terms of win rate.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTubers continue to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

