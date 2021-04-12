Free Fire announces changes to Wukong and Rafael's skills in the OB27 update

Several new features get added to Garena Free Fire by the developers through frequent updates. The previous update of the game, OB26, was released back in February and was a massive success. And the next update, OB27, is set to be released on April 14, i.e., in two days.

Fans are incredibly excited about the new aspects that will arrive in the quick-paced battle royale title. Also, on the official social media handles, the developers have mentioned the changes that will be coming to Wukong and Rafael’s abilities in the upcoming patch.

This article takes a look at the alterations that are set to be made to the abilities of Wukong and Rafael in the game.

Changes to Wukong and Rafael's abilities in Free Fire's OB27 update

The post by Garena Free Fire stated:

These are the updates that will be applied to Wukong and Rafael after the patch update. Which of the two are you excited for the most?

The following are the changes that will be incorporated:

Wukong

Changes to Wukong's ability (Image via Garena Free Fire/YouTube)

Wukong’s ability, "Camouflage," will be receiving a significant buff. It can transform the players into a bush for 10 seconds and has a cooldown of 250 seconds at the base level. With each kill, the cooldown duration will reset.

Rafael

Changes to Rafael's ability (Image via Garena Free Fire/YouTube)

Rafael’s ability will also receive several changes. After the patch, "Dead Silent" will be converted into a passive ability. It will have a silencing effect when players use snipers and marksman rifles. Also, the enemy hit and downed suffer 20% faster HP loss at level 1.

These are only a few of the significant changes. Players will be able to find more alterations in the patch notes after they are officially released by the developers.

Merging of normal and awakened abilities

Apart from the adjustments mentioned above, awakened and normal abilities will also be merged in the upcoming patch. This means that now they would only take up one slot.

