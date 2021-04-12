Top 3 Free Fire characters that should be avoided for rush gameplay

Characters are a crucial aspect of Garena Free Fire as they possess unique abilities that aid users on the battlefield. A lot of players prefer playing aggressively and look for characters that are the best for rush gameplay.

Jota and Jai have emerged as the best options in the community courtesy of their skills, ‘Sustained Raids’ and ‘Raging Reload,’ respectively. However, there are certain characters whose abilities are not very effective while rushing.

This article lists out the five characters the players should avoid for rush gameplay.

Three Free Fire characters to avoid for rush gameplay

#1 - Ford

Ford in Free Fire

In-game description: Ford is trained at sea and extremely tough

Ability: Iron will (Passive)

Ford’s ability reduces the users’ damage outside the safe zone by 4% at the base level. Meanwhile, at level 8 of the character (maximum), it reduces the damage when outside the safe zone by 24%.

However, when considered for rush gameplay, it doesn’t appear to be as helpful as others.

#2 - Wukong

Wukong in Free Fire

In-game description: Monkey King is Here!

Ability: Camouflage (Active)

Camouflage helps users hide from foes by using a bush. However, the cooldown of 300 seconds makes the character relatively inefficient overall, even when at the highest level. This despite players being able to disengage from a firefight using this ability.

Free Fire offers short matches, and due to the cooldown, it cannot be used multiple times. It is pretty evident that the character is not the best choice for the rush gameplay.

#3 - Rafael

Rafael in Free Fire

In-game description: Rafael is a deadly killer

Ability: Dead Silent (Active)

Upon the ability’s activation, gunshots are hidden on the map for eight seconds, with a cooldown of 90 seconds. At the highest level, the cooldown is further reduced to 40 seconds.

This skill will hide the players for a specific duration, providing them with an element of surprise. However, the long cooldown reduces its efficiency, and there are certainly much better characters with active abilities that players can utilize for rush gameplay.

Note: Every character in Free Fire has one use or another. This article is based on the writer’s preference and lists ineffective characters compared to others in rush gameplay.