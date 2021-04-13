Free Fire OB27 update early patch notes: List of confirmed features and changes arriving in new update

Frequent updates are one of the primary reasons behind the massive upsurge in Garena Free Fire's popularity. The renowned battle royale title's developers regularly incorporate updates to add various new things and enhance the user experience.

The previous update of the game, OB26, was released on February 4th. Now, the next one is set to hit the Free Fire servers tomorrow, i.e., April 14th. The developers have already announced several features coming with it.

This article lists all confirmed features and changes arriving in the upcoming Free Fire OB27 update.

Also read: Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs Sudip Sarkar: Who has better Free Fire stats in April 2021?

Free Fire OB27 update: Features and changes coming in the new update

#1 - New revival mechanism and character

Advertisement

A new revival mechanism will make its way into Garena Free Fire with the latest update, and it would be available for use in all maps.

In a social media post, the developers also teased a new character with a silhouette, as shown below:

#2 - Alterations in the character system UI and leveling system

With the OB27 patch, the UI of the character system would be completely revamped. The devs will be making it more accessible to users, and they would be able to switch between skills via the loadout section in the main lobby.

Advertisement

Apart from this, the leveling system would also be receiving a significant change. After the update, it would become free, and users will only require memory fragments to level up their Free Fire characters.

Also read: Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs MrStiven Tc: Who has better Free Fire stats in April 2021

#3 - Bermuda Remastered

The improved version of the popular Bermuda map will become permanent after the Free Fire OB27 update. Meanwhile, the Kalahari map will become optional for users to download.

#4 - Change in Clash Squad store

Advertisement

The Clash Squad store received several changes in the Free Fire OB26 update. The developers are further making modifications for offering users a more comprehensive range of choices regarding weapons in this mode.

#5 - Kord

A new machine gun called Kord is also going to be added to Free Fire. As per the SM post, the firearm has a unique specialty, and when used in the prone or crouch positions, users have extra power and firing.

Earlier, this weapon was present in the Free Fire OB27 Advance Server, where players could test it out.

#6 - Character balancing and awakened skills merged

To provide users with a balanced and fair experience, the skills of several characters will be balanced. The developers have revealed two changes to Wukong and Rafael.

Advertisement

The merging of the awakened and normal skills is another significant change. Now, they would only take up a single slot.

Also read: Free Fire announces changes to Wukong and Rafael's skills in the OB27 update