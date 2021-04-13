Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs Sudip Sarkar: Who has better Free Fire stats in April 2021?

Ajjubhai, aka Total Gaming, and Sudip Sarkar are among the most well-known names in the Indian Free Fire community. They have massive fan bases, and many players look up to both these content creators.

Presently, Ajjubhai has over 22.8 million subscribers on his YouTube channel. On the other hand, Sudip Sarkar has garnered around 1.11 million subscribers. This article looks at and compares their stats in this battle royale sensation.

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

Ajjubhai has competed in 11193 squad matches and has outshone his enemies in 2717, maintaining a win percentage of 24.27%. He has 41878 kills to his name at a K/D ratio of 4.94.

The internet star has played 1675 duo games and has 310 wins, leading to a win ratio of 18.50%. He has notched 6517 frags with a K/D ratio of 4.77.

The content creator has won 79 of the 907 solo matches for a win rate of 8.71%. In the process, he has bagged 2300 eliminations, managing a K/D ratio of 2.78.

Ranked stats

In the current ranked season, the streamer has appeared in 446 squad games and has 91 first-place finishes, maintaining a win ratio of 20.40%. He has accumulated 1944 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 5.48.

In the duo mode, the YouTuber has three wins in the eight matches he has played for a win percentage of 37.5%. With a K/D ratio of 9.60, he has 48 frags.

Total Gaming has played two solo games as well.

Sudip Sarkar’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 97653930.

Lifetime stats

Sudip Sarkar has featured in 31984 squad games and has come out on top on 10003 occasions, leading to a win percentage of 31.27%. He has racked up 120530 kills, ensuring a K/D ratio of 5.48.

In the duo mode, the streamer has played 1451 matches and has emerged victorious in 221, corresponding to a win rate of 15.23%. With 3993 frags, he has a K/D ratio of 3.25.

The internet star has also played 1343 solo games and has triumphed in 116, converting to a win ratio of 8.63%. He has accumulated 3323 kills for a K/D ratio of 2.71.

Ranked stats

In the current ranked season, Sudip has participated in 1197 squad matches and has a winning tally of 234, equating to a win ratio of 19.54%. In these matches, he has 3677 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.82.

The YouTuber has played 44 duo games and has four Booyahs, making his win rate 9.09%. He has 122 frags for a K/D ratio of 3.05.

The broadcaster has a single win in the 18 matches that he has played in the solo mode, translating to a win percentage of 5.55%. He has collected 54 eliminations with a K/D ratio of 3.18.

Comparison

Both YouTubers have incredible stats in Garena Free Fire. In the lifetime stats, Sudip Sarkar has the upper hand in the squad mode, whereas Total Gaming is relatively better in the solo and duo modes.

Ajjubhai has played only a few ranked games in the solo and duo modes, so comparing these stats isn’t possible. Lastly, he is ahead on both the fronts - K/D ratio and win rate - in the squad mode.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTubers continue to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

