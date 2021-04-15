Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs M8N: Who has better Free Fire stats in April 2021?

Ajay, aka Ajjubhai or Total Gaming, is one of the most well-known Free Fire content creators in the world. He was named in the list of most-viewed YouTube streamers in 2020. The player has 23 million subscribers on his YouTube channel and boasts 3.37 billion lifetime views.

M8N is another renowned Free Fire YouTuber who plays in the Middle East region. He has 6.06 million subscribers on his YouTube channel and boasts 355 million views on his videos.

This article compares the two players' stats in Garena Free Fire.

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

Ajjubhai’s lifetime stats

Ajjubhai has 2717 Booyahs in 11196 squad games, translating to a win rate of 24.26%. He secured 41886 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.94 in this mode.

The YouTuber has won 310 of the 1675 duo matches that he has played, making his win rate 18.50%. With 6517 kills in these matches, he has a K/D ratio of 4.77.

Ajjubhai has also played 907 solo games and has emerged victorious on 79 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 8.79%. He has 2300 frags at a K/D ratio of 2.78 in this mode.

Ranked stats

Ajjubhai’s ranked stats

Ajjubhai has played 449 squad games in the current ranked season and has secured 91 victories, making his win rate 20.26%. With 1952 kills in these matches, he has a K/D ratio of 5.45.

The content creator has also played 8 ranked duo matches and has 3 Booyahs to his name, maintaining a win rate of 37.50%. He eliminated 48 opponents at a K/D ratio of 9.60 in this mode.

Ajjubhai has played 2 ranked solo games but is yet to secure a win or a kill.

M8N’s Free Fire ID and stats

M8N’s Free Fire ID is 608823917.

Lifetime stats

M8N’s lifetime stats

M8N has played 15529 squad games and has triumphed in 1641 of them, maintaining a win rate of 10.56%. With a K/D ratio of 3.23, he has 44865 kills in this mode.

The streamer has 805 victories in 3142 duo games, translating to a win rate of 25.62%. He has 12278 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.23.

M8N has also played 1326 solo games and has triumphed in 227 of them, making his win rate 17.11%. He racked up 4390 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.99 in this mode.

Ranked stats

M8N’s ranked stats

M8N has played 1085 ranked squad matches and has won on 31 occasions, translating to a win rate of 2.85%. He has 2298 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.18.

The content creator has also played 37 ranked duo games and has a single victory to his name, making his win rate 2.70%. He has 99 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.75 in this mode.

M8N has played 14 ranked solo games and has emerged victorious in 2 of them, maintaining a win rate of 14.28%. He has 51 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.25.

Comparison

Ajjubhai has better stats than M8N in the lifetime squad games. Meanwhile, M8N has the edge in the lifetime solo games.

When it comes to the lifetime duo matches, Ajjubhai has a better K/D ratio, while M8N has a higher win rate.

It is not possible to compare the two players' stats in the ranked solo and duo modes as Ajjubhai has not played enough matches. However, in the ranked squad games, Ajjubhai has better stats than M8N.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTubers continue to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

