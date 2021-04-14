Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs Miss Diya (BlackPink Gaming): Who has better Free Fire stats in April 2021?

Ajjubhai is a popular Free Fire content creator from India. He has 22.9 million subscribers on YouTube and boasts more than 3.36 billion views on his videos.

Miss Diya is also a well-known Free Fire streamer. She has 1.03 million subscribers on her YouTube channel, with over 61 million views on her videos.

This article compares the two players' stats in Free Fire.

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

Ajjubhai has played 11196 games and has emerged victorious in 2717 of them, translating to a win rate of 24.26%. With 41886 kills to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 4.94 in this mode.

The YouTuber has 310 victories in 1674 duo matches, making his win rate 18.50%. He has 6517 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.77.

Ajjubhai has also played 907 solo games and has triumphed on 79 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 8.71%. He secured 2300 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.78 in this mode.

Ranked stats

Ajjubhai has played 449 squad games in the current ranked season and has won on 91 occasions, making his win rate 20.26%. He has 1952 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 5.45.

The content creator has also played 8 ranked duo games and has secured 3 victories, maintaining a win rate of 37.5%. He has 48 kills at a K/D ratio of 9.60 in this mode.

Ajjubhai has played 2 ranked solo games but is yet to secure a win or a kill.

Miss Diya’s Free Fire ID and stats

Miss Diya’s Free Fire ID is 558477413.

Lifetime stats

Miss Diya has 2140 Booyahs in 9975 squad games, maintaining a win rate of 21.45%. She has 23576 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.01 in this mode.

The content creator has also played 10694 duo matches and has emerged victorious in 1847 of them, making her win rate 17.27%. She has 26509 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.

Miss Diya has played 5780 solo games and has triumphed in 585 of them, translating to a win rate of 10.12%. She registered 12041 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.32 in this mode.

Ranked stats

Miss Diya has won 38 of the 232 ranked squad matches that she has played, translating to a win rate of 16.37%. With a K/D ratio of 3, she has 582 kills in these matches.

The streamer has also played 214 ranked duo games and has triumphed in 40 of them, maintaining a win rate of 18.69%. She has 639 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.67 in this mode.

Miss Diya has won 57 of the 294 ranked solo matches that she has played, making her win rate 19.38%. She has 1006 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.24.

Comparison

Ajjubhai has better stats than Miss Diya in the lifetime squad and duo games. Meanwhile, in the lifetime solo matches, Miss Diya has a higher win rate, while Ajjubhai has a better K/D ratio.

The two players' stats in the ranked solo and duo modes cannot be compared as Ajjubhai hasn’t played enough games. However, when it comes to the ranked squad matches, Ajjubhai has better stats than Miss Diya.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTubers continue to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

