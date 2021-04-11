Gyan Sujan (Gyan Gaming) vs Helping Gamer: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Sujan Mistri, otherwise known as Gyan Sujan, is an Indian Free Fire creator and streamer, often called one of the most-watched YouTube streamers. The gamer recently crossed a significant milestone of nine million subscribers.

Helping Gamer is another prominent creator from India known for his Free Fire guides, especially events. He boasts an enormous subscriber count, which currently stands at 5.69 million.

This article compares the stats of both players in Free Fire.

Gyan Sujan’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 70393167.

Lifetime stats

Gyan Sujan has competed in 17676 squad games and has won 6391 of them, approximating a win ratio of 36.15%. In these matches, he has amassed 61094 kills, sustaining a K/D ratio of 5.41.

He has won 493 of 2128 duo games, converting to a win rate of 23.16%. He has 5778 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.53.

He has played 1372 solo matches and has bettered his foes in 159, resulting in a win percentage of about 11.58%. The content creator has notched 2310 kills with a K/D ratio of 1.90.

Ranked stats

Gyan Gaming has played 274 squad games in the current ranked season and has a win tally of 92 matches, ensuring a win rate of 33.57%. He has amassed 1378 frags at a K/D ratio of 7.57.

Apart from this, he has 29 first-place finishes in the 75 duo matches, maintaining a win percentage of 38.66%. With 377 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 8.20.

Gyan Sujan has also played 82 solo games and has collected a single frag.

Helping Gamer’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 517121909.

Lifetime stats

Helping Gamer has featured in 6727 squad games and has 1123 Booyahs, corresponding to a win rate of 16.69%. He has 15207 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 2.71.

Meanwhile, he has played 2855 duo matches and has come out on top on 186 occasions, equating to a win ratio of 6.51%. In the process, he has racked up 5440 frags for a K/D ratio of 2.04.

Lastly, Helping Gamer has participated in 2719 solo games and has outplayed his enemies in 168, which comes down to a win percentage of 6.17%. He has secured 4652 kills, managing a K/D ratio of 1.82.

Ranked stats

Helping Gamer has appeared in 121 squad matches and has a win tally of 16, translating to a win ratio of 13.22%. With a K/D ratio of 2.99, he has 314 frags.

The YouTuber has 16 duo games to his name and has precisely 40 kills, managing a K/D ratio of 2.50.

Helping Gamer has played one solo match too.

Comparison

Both YouTubers have tremendous stats in Garena Free Fire. Gyan Sujan is ahead on both fronts, i.e., K/D ratio and win rate in all three - solo, duo, and squad matches in lifetime stats.

Helping Gamer has only played a single solo match. Hence, comparing their stats isn’t possible. Coming to the duo and squad games, Gyan Gaming has the upper hand.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTubers continue to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

