How to get a free Lightning Strike weapon crate and more Free Fire rewards via the new watch-to-win event

Booyah is a dedicated app for gaming videos by Garena. Usually, numerous events run on the platform that offer a plethora of Free Fire items to the players as rewards.

Recently, a new watch-to-win event has been added in which the users can obtain several items such as Lightning Striker weapon crate and more by just watching clips on the app.

This article serves as a guide to the newly added event and how to obtain the rewards.

The new watch-to-win event in Garena Free Fire

A new watch-to-win event has begun in Garena Free Fire

The new watch-to-win event of Garena Free Fire commenced today, i.e., April 11, and will end on April 13.

In this period, users have to watch clips on the app for 10 minutes to win several exclusive rewards. The in-game event details state the following:

From 11-13 April, WATCH any clip on Booyah! for 10 minutes and WIN stunning rewards! Lightning Strike Weapon Crate, Incubator Vouchers, 50x Booyah! Tickers. Remember to LOGIN to claim your rewards!

During the course of the event, players can watch any clip. But 10-minute part is important.

Steps to participate and obtain the free rewards

Follow the steps below to participate and earn rewards:

Step 1: Download the Booyah! app. Click here to be redirected.

Players have to log in on Booyah!

Step 2: Log in via the desired method. Next, bind their the Free Fire accounts via Profile > Connected Accounts.

Note: It is mandatory for players to bind their accounts to obtain the rewards.

Step 3: Finally, watch the streams for 10-minutes.

