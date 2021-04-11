Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs SK Sabir Boss: Who has better Free Fire stats in April 2021?

Amit Sharma, popularly known as Amitbhai amongst the Indian Free Fire community, is a renowned content creator. He has been making videos and streaming the battle royale title for quite a while on his channel - ‘Desi Gamers’ with 9.57 million subscribers.

Sheikh Sabir, aka SK Sabir Boss, is also another Free Fire content creator from India who is recognized for his gameplay and skills. He currently has over 3.81 million subscribers on his YouTube channel.

This article looks at their stats in Free Fire and compares them.

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 206746194.

Lifetime stats

Amitbhai has featured in 8144 squad matches and has 2234 wins, managing a win ratio of 27.43%. He has 21238 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.59.

Coming to the duo mode, he has played 4330 duo games and has bettered his foes in 746, making his win rate 17.22%. In these matches, he has 11442 frags, ensuring a K/D ratio of 3.19.

The Indian YouTuber has played 3383 solo matches and has 276 first-place finishes for a win percentage of 8.15%. With a K/D ratio of 2.46, he has 7630 kills.

Ranked stats

Amitbhai has appeared in 229 squad games and has come out on top on 52 occasions, making his win rate 22.70%. He has accumulated 703 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 3.97.

He has played 148 duo matches and has 13 victories, at a win percentage of 8.78%. He notched 462 kills for a K/D ratio of 3.42.

Desi Gamers has also played 59 solo games and has triumphed in 8, maintaining a win ratio of 13.55%. He has 204 frags to his name at a K/D ratio of 4.00.

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 55479535.

Lifetime stats

SK Sabir Boss has competed in 28613 squad matches and has 9192 Booyahs, converting to a win percentage of 32.12%. In the process, he has racked up 1000267 kills at a K/D ratio of 5.16.

Meanwhile, he has won 624 of the 3047 duo games, leading to a win rate of 20.47%. He killed a total of 8322 enemies for a K/D ratio of 3.43.

The content creator has played 1634 solo games and has remained unbeaten in 144, equating to a win ratio of 8.81%. With 3315 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 2.22.

Ranked stats

SK Sabir Boss has participated in 1018 squad games in the ongoing season and has a winning tally of 302, retaining a win ratio of 29.66%. He has garnered 3179 frags with a K/D ratio of 4.44.

Moreover, he has played 41 duo matches and has 13 victories, translating to a win percentage of 31.70%. He bagged 148 kills and maintained a K/D ratio of 5.29.

Comparison

Both YouTubers have brilliant stats in Garena Free Fire.

SK Sabir Boss has the upper hand in the duo and squad modes. Amitbhai has a finer K/D ratio in the solo mode, whereas the former has a greater win rate.

In the current ranked season, SK Sabir Boss is yet to take part in a solo match. Hence, comparing their stats in the mode isn’t possible. SK Sabir Boss is ahead on both fronts - K/D ratio and win rate in duo and squad modes.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as YouTubers continue to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

