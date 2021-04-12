SK Sabir Boss vs SWAM: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Content creation and streaming related to Garena Free Fire has emerged as a career choice for many of its players. Several creators have risen to fame and have garnered enormous fan bases.

SK Sabir Boss is a renowned YouTuber from India who is known for his gameplay and skills. He has over 3.82 million subscribers on his channel as of now.

Joy Sahu, aka SWAM, is another creator who makes videos related to the game. Presently, he has around 919k subscribers.

This article looks at their stats in Garena Free Fire and compares them.

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 55479535.

Lifetime stats

SK Sabir Boss has competed in 28,625 squad games and has outshined his enemies in 9,195, retaining a win ratio of 32.12%. He has garnered 100,289 kills in these matches, ensuring a K/D ratio of 5.16.

The content creator has played 3,047 duo matches and has 624 victories, maintaining a win percentage of 20.47%. With 8,322 frags, he has a K/D ratio of 3.43.

He has played 1,634 solo games and has 144 first-place finishes for a win rate of 8.81%. SK Sabir Boss has 3,315 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.22.

Ranked stats

SK Sabir Boss has featured in 100 squad matches in the current ranked season and has 305 victories, converting to a win percentage of 29.61%. He has notched 3,201 kills for a K/D ratio of 4.42.

Apart from this, he has played 41 duo games and has triumphed in 13, leading to a win ratio of 31.70%. He has cumulated 148 frags with a K/D ratio of 5.29.

SWAM’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 260224918.

Lifetime stats

SWAM has appeared in 11,116 squad games and has bettered his foes in 1,932 of them, managing a win ratio of 17.38%. He has accumulated 25,870 kills, holding a K/D ratio of 2.82.

He has also won 408 of his 3,487 duo matches, corresponding to a win rate of 11.70%. With a K/D ratio of 2.27, he has 6,981 frags.

The YouTuber has competed in 2,476 solo games and has come out on top on 275 occasions, translating to a win percentage of 11.10%. He has 5,727 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.60.

Ranked stats

In the ongoing ranked season, SWAM has taken part in 304 squad matches and has 86 victories, equating to a win rate of 28.28%. He has killed 529 enemies for a K/D ratio of 2.43.

Coming to the duo games, he has won three out of the nine he has played, resulting in a win percentage of 33.33%. In the process, he has bagged 16 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.67.

Lastly, SWAM has played 20 solo matches and has 31 kills, with a K/D ratio of 1.55.

Comparison

Both creators have brilliant stats in Garena Free Fire. In the lifetime stats, SK Sabir Boss has the edge in duo and squad matches. At the same time, SWAM has the upper hand in solo games.

In the ongoing season, SK Sabir Boss is yet to play a solo match. Comparing their stats is not advisable here.

SWAM has a greater win rate in the duo games, while SK Sabir Boss has a higher K/D ratio. SK Sabir Boss is ahead on both fronts: K/D ratio and win rate in the squad matches.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTubers continue to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

