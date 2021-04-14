Free Fire OB27 Clash Squad Season 6: All you need to know

Garena Free Fire has risen to prominence in the last few years, amassing a massive audience worldwide. The game primarily features two game modes – Battle Royale and Clash Squad. Each of these modes has a separate ranking system and season.

Clash Squad Season 5 will draw to an end very soon, and the latest Season 6 is just around the corner. With the conclusion of the current season, the players' ranks will be reset, and they will receive rewards based on the highest tier reached by them.

This article provides players with the details of the upcoming Free Fire Clash Squad Season 6

All you need to know about the Free Fire OB27 Clash Squad Season 6

According to the patch notes, Clash Squad Ranked Season 6 will be commencing on 15 April 2021, at 5:00 PM SGT, i.e., 2:30 PM IST (+5.30 GMT), and will conclude on 10 June 2021, in Garena Free Fire.

Like every other season, players will be receiving an exclusive skin reward for achieving a specific rank. This season, Garena will be offering the players an exclusive Golden M500 for reaching Gold III and above in CS mode.

Since the ranks will reset, it will provide players with the perfect opportunity to push their ranks as most will start at a similar rank.

Changes in Clash Squad mode with OB27 update

Numerous changes have been made, especially in the Clash Squad mode in the OB27 patch. Some of the essential alterations made to this mode are

Dynamic Store

In Season 6 of Clash Squad, there will be multiple sets of stores that will offer the players a change. The following stores have been revealed by the developers:

Store Beta

Store Charlie

Store Delta

Store Mysterious (Casual Only)

Bermuda Remastered

Bermuda Remastered will be available in Clash Squad mode.

MVP Display

With OB27 update, MVP of each team will now be displayed in this mode

Weapon Attachments

Weapon and attachments will be permanently attached in Clash Squad mode.

Dynamic Playzone

The playzone (circle) will be slightly different in every round.

