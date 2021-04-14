Free Fire OB27 update size for Android and iOS devices: How many MB will it be?

The maintenance break for the Free Fire OB27 update is currently underway. It will come to an end at 6:00 PM IST (GMT +5.30).

Once the maintenance break is over, players will be able to access all the new features in Free Fire, including a new revival mechanism, a new weapon, the Bermuda remastered map and more.

Players can download the Free Fire OB27 update via Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Android users can also use the APK and OBB files of the game to do so.

This article looks at the size of the Free Fire OB27 update for Android and iOS devices.

Free Fire OB27 update size for Android and iOS devices

The size of the Free Fire OB27 update on Android devices is between 419 MB - 710 MB. Meanwhile, the size of the update on iOS devices is between 750 - 800 MB.

Players will obtain specific rewards for updating the game between April 14th and April 18th.

Garena will also reward players with 2 Diamond Royale Vouchers and 2 Weapon Royale Vouchers for updating the game.

Players can follow the steps given below to claim the free rewards:

Step 1: Players must first open Garena Free Fire and tap on the ‘Calendar’ icon present on the right side of the lobby screen.

Tap on the 'Login Rewards' tab

Step 2: They can then click on the ‘Login Rewards’ tab located in the events section.

Click on the Claim button

Step 3: The free rewards (2x Diamond Royale and Weapon Royale Vouchers) will appear. Players should click on the ‘Claim’ button to redeem them.

Features of the OB27 update

Here are some of the key features of the Free Fire OB27 update:

Multiple changes in the character system including UI, leveling and more

Two new characters – Maro and Xayne

Character ability adjustment and rework

Introduction of revival mechanism on all maps

New gun – Kord

Weapon balancing

Bermuda Remastered permanently open

New training ground features

Loadout menu rework

Numerous optimizations

Players can click here to read the complete patch notes of the latest Free Fire update.

