When is the next Free Fire update? Release time, new character, and confirmed rewards of latest OB27 update

The Free Fire OB27 patch is scheduled to go live today, and a series of new features are set to make their way into the game.

Once the update is released, players will be able to download it from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store.

Free Fire OB27 Release date and time

The Free Fire OB27 update will arrive on April 14, 2021. The game's server will be unavailable due to a maintenance break prior to the arrival of the update.

During the last two patches, the update started rolling out a few hours after the start of the maintenance break. If the same pattern is observed, players will be able to download the Free Fire OB27 update from 11:30PM-12:30 PM IST (+5:30 GMT).

The game's server won't be accessible until the end of the maintenance break.

Maintenance Schedule

Here is the timeline for the maintenance break as per Free Fire's latest social media post:

Start time: 9:30 AM IST (GMT +5:30) on April 14, 2021

End time: 6:00 PM IST (GMT +5.30) on April 14, 2021

Free rewards

Players will receive 2x Diamond Royale Vouchers and 2x Weapon Royale Vouchers after updating to the latest version of Free Fire.

These rewards can be obtained by merely logging in after downloading the update. The vouchers can be collected from the events tab.

Features

#1 New firearm - Kord

Kord is a unique firearm that will be introduced in Free Fire with the OB27 update. The gun's power and fire rate are enhanced when the player is in prone and crouch positions.

#2 Character Balancing

The abilities of many Free Fire characters will be balanced in the upcoming update. Here are some of the balance changes:

Chrono: Force field radius (+), self-movement speed (–).

Rafael: Silent Shots (Passive ability) Enemy downed lose HP faster.

Wukong: Cooldown resets when kill.

Maxim: Increase a slight buff.

Hayato: Firebrand changed to be the passive skill.

Misha: Driving speed (+).

A124: Increase the speed of EP to HP conversion.

Olivia: Skill Strengthened.

#3 New characters

A new character named Xayne will arrive in Free Fire with the new update. The character has an active ability called Xtreme Encounter.

At its base level, this ability will provide players with 100 HP as well as 50% increased damage to gloo walls and shields. All effects last for 8 seconds, with a cooldown of 150 seconds.

At the maximum level, the damage to gloo walls and shields increases to 80%. The cooldown period is reduced to 100 seconds.

Note: The ability stated above is from the OB27 Advance Serve. Some changes might be made to the ability in the official update.

#4 Bermuda Remastered opens permanently

The highly anticipated Bermuda Remastered map will be permanently available after the latest patch. The Kalahari map will also become optional to download.

#5 Change in character UI, a leveling system, and merged abilities of awakened characters

Free Fire's character UI will receive a facelift in the new update, making it more accessible to players.

With the new changes, players will no longer need to spend any in-game currency to level up their characters. Memory fragments will be enough to do so.

The characters' normal and awakened abilities will also be combined and will occupy only a single slot when the new update arrives.

#6 Revival Mechanism and Clash Squad store changes

The revival mechanism will be available on all Free Fire maps. Players would have to obtain a revival card and then occupy the revival point to bring back their teammates.

Apart from this, the Clash Squad store will provide a wider range of options for players.

#7 Optimization of smoke grenade and flashbang

Throwables will receive further optimization. The range of smoke grenades will increase, while flashbangs will be made easier to use.

