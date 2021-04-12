Lokesh Gamer vs Badge 99: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Free Fire has grown from strength to strength and has emerged as one of the leading battle royale titles. The game's massive audience has facilitated the rise of gaming content creators, some of who have achieved precedented heights.

Lokesh Gamer has a subscriber count of 8.78 million and is one of India's leading Free Fire content creators with 477 million views combined.

On the other hand, Badge 99 has 5.02 million subscribers and is part of EsportsXO as a content creator.

This article compares their in-game stats.

Lokesh Gamer’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 220528068.

Lifetime stats

Lokesh Gamer has featured in 3335 squad games and has outplayed his foes in 706 of them, having a win rate of 21.16%. With 6141 kills, he has retained a K/D ratio of 2.34.

The internet star has played 1527 duo matches and has triumphed in 152 games, leading to a win percentage of 9.94%. In these matches, he has secured 2572 eliminations with a K/D ratio of 1.87.

The YouTuber has played 1276 solo games and has clinched 131 matches, approximating a win ratio of 10.26%. He has amassed 2581 frags, sustaining a K/D ratio of 2.25.

Ranked stats

The streamer has won four of the 18 squad games this season, which comes down to a win rate of 22.22%. He has registered 46 kills maintaining a K/D ratio of 3.29.

The content creator has engaged in ten duo matches and stood victorious on three occasions, equating to a win ratio of 30%. He has 21 frags and maintained a K/D ratio of 3.

Badge 99’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 317768081.

Lifetime stats

Badge 99 has 1452 Booyahs in 8293 squad matches, which converts to a win percentage of 17.50%. He has eliminated 22242 foes and sustained a K/D ratio of 3.25.

The broadcaster has completed in 1989 duo games and has come out on top on 186 occasions, translating to a win rate of 9.35%. He has notched 4324 kills for a K/D ratio of 2.40.

The internet star has played 1144 solo games and remained unbeaten on 84 occasions, resulting in a win ratio of 7.34%. With a K/D ratio of 2.66, he has secured 2822 frags.

Ranked stats

The streamer has 21 first-place finishes in 223 squad games, upholding a win rate of 9.41%. He has 727 kills for a K/D ratio of 3.60.

Comparison

Both the YouTubers have tremendous stats on display in Garena Free Fire. Lokesh Gamer has a better win rate in all three modes - solo, duo, and squad - whereas Badge 99 has a superior K/D ratio.

The latter is yet to feature in a ranked solo or duo match, so comparing these stats isn’t possible. Lokesh Gamer has a better win rate in the squad mode, whereas Badge 99 has a higher K/D ratio.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTubers continue to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

