Free Fire to release Bermuda Remastered map permanently after OB27 update

Bermuda Remastered is the enhanced and improved rendition of Free Fire's first map – Bermuda. Its specific locations were initially made available to users during the game's third-anniversary celebration in the Clash Squad mode.

Players were also in for a treat as the map's enhanced version was temporarily introduced on January 1st for the Battle Royale mode. Developer Garena then removed it for further adjustment on January 17th.

Fans relished the change and, since then, have been eagerly waiting for the permanent addition of Bermuda Remastered to Free Fire.

It now appears that their wait is finally over, as Garena has announced that it would release this map permanently after the OB27 update.

Bermuda Remastered map to be added permanently in Free Fire after OB27 update

In a recent social media post, Free Fire has announced that Bermuda Remastered will be opened permanently after the OB27 update:

"As announced previously, Bermuda Remastered will be a permanent map after the patch update that's coming soon! Other than that, the Kalahari map will also be an option for you to download."

Apart from the visual enhancements, numerous locations have been added/removed in this new version of the classic map.

Changes in the map

Here are the locations which have been removed:

Graveyard Bullseye Rim Nam Village Riverside Sentosa Plantation

Meanwhile, the four new locations added are:

Nurek Dam Academy Aden's Creek Samurai Garden

Free Fire OB27 – Key changes

In Bermuda Banter, a social media post, Garena has revealed specific yet necessary changes made with the OB27 update, especially regarding characters. The UI will be made more accessible, and particular abilities will also be balanced.

Apart from this, the normal and awakened abilities will be merged and occupy a single slot, improving the awakened characters' overall efficiency.

The leveling system will also receive an overhaul.

Players can read more about the Bermuda Banter here

Free Fire has also teased a new character and firearm with a silhouette and allusions. Moreover, the revival mechanism will be added to all the maps.