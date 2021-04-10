3 best emulators to play Free Fire on PCs in April 2021

Garena Free Fire has emerged as one of the chartbuster titles on the mobile platform. In recent years, it has thrived in all aspects, including player base and popularity.

The game is available for Android and iOS devices, but users can also play it on their PCs/laptops. To do so, they will require emulators. Numerous emulators are available in the market that they can utilize, such as BlueStacks, GameLoop, MEmu Play, and more.

This article lists out the three best emulators to play Free Fire on PCs as of April 2021.

Also read: Raistar vs Nonstop Gaming: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Emulators to play Free Fire on PCs in April 2021

#1 - BlueStacks

BlueStacks is among the most popular options (Image via Bluestacks.com)

BlueStacks is a well-known Android emulator extensively used by players in the Free Fire community. Many popular streamers and content creators use it due to the array of features it provides, including easy key-mapping and numerous utility features such as disk clean-up and screenshots.

Here are some key features of this emulator:

Advertisement

Real-time translation

Multi-instance – Play multiple games simultaneously

Ability to record gameplay with a single key

High definition graphics and high FPS

Preset controls

Readers can click here to visit the Bluetacks website and download the app.

Also read: Munna Bhai Gaming’s Free Fire ID, monthly earnings, annual income, YouTube subscribers, India rank, and more

#2 - GameLoop

Tencent Gaming Buddy was rebranded as GameLoop (Image via GameLoop)

GameLoop, formerly known as Tencent Gaming Buddy, is another prominent option. It is a feature-rich emulator used by players worldwide, primarily due to lower minimum requirements.

The following are a few critical aspects of GameLoop:

Rapid and accurate controller support - Enables players to customize keymapping design, optimizing the utilization of keyboard and mouse.

Ultimate graphic and vision - Provides an immersive gaming experience.

Exclusive support of 2K resolution.

Lower equipment requirement, min. 2 GB RAM

Users can click here to visit the official website of GameLoop.

#3 MEmu Play

Advertisement

MEmu Play is another emulator that players can utilize (Image via MEmu Play)

MEmu Play is the final emulator on this list. This is the go-to emulator for players as it enables them to harvest the power of their PC/laptop to provide an excellent gaming experience.

Multiple game accounts or tasks on a single PC at one time with multi-instance manager.

Full keymapping support for precise control of keyboard and mouse or gamepad.

Bigger screen with better graphics; long duration, without limitation of battery or mobile data.

Players can click here to visit MEmu Play’s official website.

Note: This article is based on the writer’s preference and that there are several other emulators such as Nox Player, LD players, and more also present that the players can use.

Also read: Gaming Tamizhan’s Free Fire ID, total subscribers, monthly income, channel views, and more