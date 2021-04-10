Raistar vs Nonstop Gaming: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Raistar is among the most notable names in the Indian Free Fire community. He is recognized and known for his jaw-dropping skills and gameplay videos that he uploads on his YouTube with around 3.91 million.

Shivam, aka Nonstop Gaming, is an upcoming creator from India. He has over 1.37 million subscribers on his YouTube channel. This article looks at and compares their in-game stats.

Raistar’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 12022250.

Lifetime stats

Raistar has featured in 15770 squad matches and has a win tally of 2669, retaining a win percentage of 16.92%. He has notched 52177 kills, managing a K/D ratio of 3.98.

The internet star has played 4476 duo games and has bettered his foes in 705, maintaining a win ratio of 15.75%. In the process, he has 14353 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.81.

The YouTuber has played 3522 solo matches and has remained unbeaten in 401, corresponding to a win rate of 11.38%. With 10734 eliminations, he has a K/D ratio of 3.44.

Ranked stats

The streamer has participated in 232 squad games and has come out on top on nine occasions, which comes down to a win ratio of 3.87%. He has bagged 553 kills for a K/D ratio of 2.48.

Also, the content creator has played two duo and solo matches each.

Nonstop Gaming’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 375342167.

Lifetime stats

Nonstop Gaming has competed in 11487 squad matches and has 2436 wins to his name, having a win percentage of 21.20%. He has accumulated 33049 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 3.65.

In the duo mode, the streamer has played 1113 games and has stood victorious in 163, at a win rate of 14.64%. With a K/D ratio of 2.49, he has 2364 frags.

The content creator has won 108 of the 1861 solo matches, leading to a win ratio of 5.80%. He has collected 3011 eliminations for a K/D ratio of 1.72.

Ranked stats

The broadcaster has appeared in 153 squad games in the ongoing season and has 17 victories, managing a win ratio of 11.11%. He has 397 frags, ensuring a K/D ratio of 2.92.

The internet star has played 37 duo matches and has a single first-place finish, converting to a win rate of 2.70%. He has killed a total of 93 enemies at a K/D ratio of 2.59.

The YouTuber has also played eight solo games, killing 15 enemies for a K/D ratio of 1.88.

Comparison

Both the YouTubers have impressive stats in Garena Free Fire. In the lifetime stats, Raistar has the upper hand in the duo and solo modes. Nonstop Gaming has the edge in the win rate in the squad mode, whereas the former has a finer K/D ratio.

Raistar has played only two solo and duo matches in the ranked mode, so comparing these stats isn’t possible. Nonstop Gaming is ahead on both the fronts - K/D ratio and win rate - in the squad mode.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTubers continue to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

