Top 3 Free Fire characters that should be avoided for ranked mode

Free Fire features several unique aspects such as characters, pets, and more that differentiate it from the other battle royale titles. Over the years, characters have become a crucial element of the game due to their unique abilities.

There are 37 characters present in Free Fire. Each one has a unique skill except for the default characters, “Primis” and “Nulla.” Periodically, new ones are added to the game by the developers via updates and collaborations.

This article lists the three characters that should be avoided the most by players in the ranked mode.

Three Free Fire characters to ignore for the ranked mode

#1 - Wukong

Wukong in Free Fire

Description: Monkey King is Here!

Ability: Camouflage

Wukong has an active ability named Camouflage to blend in with the surroundings by using a bush. It has a cooldown of 300 seconds at the base level, reduced to 200 seconds at its maximum potential.

This ability might sound helpful as it could help the users avoid their foes easily. However, the considerable cooldown time of 200 seconds is a significant bottleneck even at the highest level.

With short and intense matches, players cannot use this ability much. Moreover, it occupies the slot of an active power that can reduce the efficacy of the combination being used.

#2 - Maxim

Maxim in Free Fire

Description: Maxim is a competitive eater

Ability: Gluttony

Maxim's passive ability increases the speed of eating and consuming med kits by 2%. This power is further enhanced to 12% at the highest level.

Even though the speed of eating and using medkits increases by 12%, it would not make much difference. For instance, the consumption of medkits takes 4 seconds which would be reduced by around 0.5 seconds when the ability is used.

It is pretty evident that even though this ability saves a certain amount of time, other characters can easily overshadow it.

#3 - Rafael

Rafael in Free Fire

Description: Rafael is a deadly killer

Ability: Dead Silent

This ability hides gunshots on the map for eight seconds, with a cooldown of 90 seconds. At the highest level, this cooldown is 40 seconds.

This skill hides gunshots, but the long cooldown often renders it of not much use as it is simply not worth it. Dead Silent is an active ability, blocking the spot for other potent characters in the character combination.

To put it simply, there are other characters with better active abilities.

Note: Every character in Free Fire has one use or another. This article is based on the writer’s preference and lists out characters that ineffective in comparison to others in the ranked mode.