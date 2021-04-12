Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs Nobru: Who has better Free Fire stats in April 2021?

Total Gaming, aka Ajjubhai, is one of the celebrated Free Fire content creators worldwide. The player boasts 22.8 million subscribers and has a massive view count of 3.3 billion views.

Nobru is one of the renowned Free Fire esports players, currently representing the LBFF-winning Fluxo Esports. He is an equally popular content creator on YouTube and regularly streams the game on Twitch.

This article compares their in-game stats.

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

Ajjubhai has competed in 11193 squad matches and has outplayed his foes in 2717, which comes down to a win ratio of 24.27%. He has eliminated 41878 foes and has maintained a K/D ratio of 4.94.

The streamer has 310 first-place finishes in 1674 duo games, ensuring a win rate of 18.51%. With 6505 kills, he has maintained a K/D ratio of 4.77.

The YouTuber has participated in 907 solo games and has a win tally of 79 matches, resulting in a win percentage of 8.71%. In the process, he has registered 2300 frags with a K/D ratio of 2.78.

Ranked stats

Total Gaming has won 91 of the 446 squad matches, translating to a win percentage of 20.40%. He has 1944 kills at a K/D ratio of 5.48.

The content creator has played seven duo matches and won three of them, approximating a win rate of 42.85%. He has secured 36 frags at a K/D ratio of 9.

Besides this, he has played two solo matches.

Nobru’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 228159683.

Lifetime stats

Nobru has contested in 10341 squad games and has a win tally of 2212 games, managing a win ratio of 21.39%. With a K/D ratio of 3.15, he has 25646 frags.

The streamer has 385 Booyahs in 2542 matches, leading to a win percentage of 15.14%. He has 8077 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.74.

The professional player has played 4721 solo games and has remained unbeaten in 710, upholding a win percentage of 15.03%. He has notched 18914 eliminations at a K/D ratio of 4.72.

Ranked stats

The broadcaster has engaged in 184 squad matches and bettered his foes in 26 games, converting to a win percentage of 14.13%. He has racked up 710 kills and maintained a K/D ratio of 4.49.

The internet star has 29 appearances in duo matches and has clinched three games for a win rate of 10.34%. He has 106 frags and sustained a K/D ratio of 4.08.

The player has 51 solo matches against his name and stood victorious on four occasions, which equals a win ratio of 7.84%. He has 177 eliminations, retaining a K/D ratio of 3.77.

Comparison

Both players have awe-inspiring stats in Garena Free Fire. Ajjubhai has the upper hand in the lifetime squad and duo matches, while Nobru has the edge in the solo games.

The ranked solo and duo games’ stats cannot be evaluated since Ajjubhai hasn’t played many of them. He has the upper hand on both fronts in the ranked squad matches.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTubers continue to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

