Free Fire OB27 update: New character nerfs and buffs for Chrono, Hayato and others explained

The much-awaited Free Fire OB27 update will go live today, and its patch notes have been released by Garena.

A host of new features, including two new characters, a weapon and the Bermuda Remastered map, will make their way into the game with the update.

Character balancing is one of the major changes that are set to be made in the upcoming update. This article lists the character changes that will be made once the Free Fire OB27 update arrives.

Free Fire OB27 update: Character ability balancing

As per the official patch notes, several changes will be made to the abilities of the following characters:

Chrono

Chrono’s Time Turner ability will receive a significant nerf. The radius of the force field will be increased to 2.5. Meanwhile, the ability duration will be reduced to 3/4/5/6/7/8 at the different levels.

The player movement speed and cooldown period will also be brought down to 5/7/9/11/13/15% and 200/192/185/179/174/170s, respectively. Meanwhile, the increase in teammate movement speed will be removed.

Wukong

Wukong’s ability has been reworked in the Free Fire OB27 update. The new transform duration has been listed as 10/11/12/13/14/15s.

Firing a weapon will cancel the effect of the ability, while taking down an enemy will reset the cooldown. The cooldown durations are 300/280/260/240/220/200.

Rafael

Rafael’s Dead Silent will be a passive ability once the new update arrives. It will have a silencing effect when players utilize snipers and marksman rifles. Opponents that are hit and downed will suffer 20/23/27/32/38/45% faster HP loss.

Hayato Firebrand

The awakened version of Hayato will also receive certain changes. His Art of Blades will be a passive ability. It will reduce frontal damage by 1/1.5/2/2.5/3/3.5% with every 10% of max HP loss.

A124

A124’s Thrill of Battle will quickly convert 20/26/33/41/50/60 EP into HP at various character levels. The conversion speed will be reduced to 4 seconds, while the cooldown will be changed to 10 seconds.

Misha

Misha’s ability will increase the driving speed by 5/6/8/11/15/20%. Meanwhile, damage taken while players are in a vehicle will be decreased by 5/8/12/17/23/30%. Misha will also be harder to target while driving.

Olivia

Using Olivia’s Healing Touch, players will be revived with an additional 30/36/43/51/60/70 HP.

Maxim

Players will be able to eat and use medkits faster by 15/18/22/27/33/40%.

