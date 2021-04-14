The Free Fire OB27 update is scheduled to be released today. The maintenance break for the update has already begun.

Players will not be able to access the game during the maintenance break and will instead encounter an error stating:

“The server will be ready soon.”

Players will receive certain rewards for updating to the latest version of Free Fire.

This article provides a detailed step-by-step guide on how players can get the free OB27 update rewards in Garena Free Fire.

A step-by-step guide on how to get free OB27 update rewards in Free Fire

Players will receive 2x Diamond Royale Vouchers and 2x Weapon Royale Vouchers if they download the Free Fire OB27 update on their devices.

They can follow the steps given below to claim the rewards:

Click on the Calendar icon

Step 1: Once the game is updated, players can open Free Fire on their devices. They must then tap on the ‘Calendar’ icon which is located on the right side of the lobby screen.

Press the 'Login Rewards' tab

Step 2: The event section will appear. Players must click on the ‘Login Rewards’ section.

Tap on the Claim option

Step 3: Next, they must tap on the ‘Claim’ button to obtain the rewards.

Players will only be able to claim the rewards after the maintenance break comes to an end. Here are the exact timings of the maintenance break:

Start time: 9:30 AM IST (GMT +5:30) on April 14, 2021

End time: 6:00 PM IST (GMT +5.30) on April 14, 2021

Features of the OB27 update

Here are some of the features of the new Free Fire OB27 update:

New characters – Xayne (Active ability: Xtreme Encounter).

New gun – Kord.

Character balancing – Numerous abilities will be buffed.

Bermuda Remastered will be opened permanently after the update.

Change in character UI and their leveling system.

Combining the abilities of awakened characters into one.

Revival mechanism to be made available on all the maps.

Smoke grenade and flashbang have been optimized

The loadout system will receive an overhaul.

