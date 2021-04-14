Antronixx G's Free Fire ID, monthly earnings, annual income, YouTube subscribers, country rank, and more

Antronixx G is a renowned Free Fire content creator from Mexico. He has a huge fanbase, with 2.6 million followers on Instagram and 7.62 million subscribers on YouTube.

This article takes a look at his Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, and other details.

Antronixx G’s Free Fire ID and stats

Antronixx G’s Free Fire ID is 67159343.

Lifetime stats

Antronixx G’s lifetime stats

Antronixx G has played 6859 squad matches and has triumphed in 1933 of them, making his win rate 28.18%. He has 20229 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.11.

When it comes to the duo mode, the YouTuber has played 1791 games and has won on 322 occasions, translating to a win rate of 17.97%. With 5807 frags to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 3.95 in this mode.

Antronixx G has played 6520 solo games and has secured 836 victories, maintaining a win rate of 12.82%. He has 21549 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.79.

Ranked stats

Antronixx G’s ranked stats

Antronixx G has played 134 squad games in the ongoing ranked season and has 77 Booyahs, translating to a win rate of 57.46%. He secured 468 kills at a K/D ratio of 8.21 in this mode.

The content creator has also played 102 ranked duo games and has emerged victorious in 26 of them, maintaining a win rate of 25.49%. He has 306 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.03.

Antronixx G has won 45 of the 240 ranked solo matches that he has played, making his win rate 18.75%. With a K/D ratio of 4.32, he has 842 kills in this mode.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTuber continues to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

Earnings

Antronixx G's earnings (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, Antronixx G’s estimated monthly earnings range from $4K - $64.4K. Meanwhile, his yearly earnings are believed to be between $48.3K - $773.3K.

Antronixx G’s YouTube channel and rank

Antronixx G has been creating videos related to Free Fire for quite some time. He currently has 835 videos on his YouTube channel, with over 842 million views combined. His channel is ranked 64th position in his country when it comes to the number of subscribers.

Players can click here to visit Antronixx G’s YouTube channel.

Antronixx G’s social media handles

Here are the links to Antronixx G’s social media profiles:

Instagram: Click here

Facebook: Click here

Booyah: Click here

