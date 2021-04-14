Jonty Gaming’s Free Fire ID, total subscribers, monthly income, channel views, and more

Ajay Saini is a prominent figure in the Indian Free Fire community. He is a professional esport athlete for Team Elite.

Saini also streams and creates content related to Free Fire on his YouTube channel called Jonty Gaming. He currently has around 2.78 million subscribers on the channel.

This article takes a look at Jonty Gaming’s Free Fire ID, income, stats, and more.

Jonty Gaming’s Free Fire ID and stats

Jonty Gaming’s Free Fire ID is 180830489.

Lifetime stats

Jonty Gaming’s lifetime stats

Jonty Gaming has played 15612 squad games and has secured 6138 victories, maintaining a win rate of 39.31%. He has 51715 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 5.46.

When it comes to the duo mode, the content creator has played 2001 matches and has won on 496 occasions, translating to a win rate of 24.78%. He has 6442 frags at a K/D ratio of 4.28 in this mode.

Jonty Gaming has also played 4671 solo games and has 694 Booyahs, making his win rate 14.85%. With a K/D ratio of 3.51, he has 13979 kills in these matches.

Ranked stats

Jonty Gaming’s ranked stats

In the current ranked season, Jonty Gaming has played 633 squad games and has triumphed on 160 occasions, translating to a win rate of 25.27%. He has 2118 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.48 in this mode.

The YouTuber has also played 82 ranked duo matches and has 5 Booyahs, making his win rate 6.09%. With 215 frags in these matches, he has a K/D ratio of 2.79.

Jonty Gaming has played 139 ranked solo games and has emerged victorious in 10 of them, maintaining a win rate of 7.19%. He has 446 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.46 in this mode.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTuber continues to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

Earnings

Earnings of Jonty Gaming (Image via Social Blade)

As per Social Blade, Jonty Gaming’s estimated monthly earnings from his YouTube channel are between $2K - $32.7K. Meanwhile, his estimated yearly earnings are between $24.5K - $392.4K.

Jonty Gaming’s YouTube channel and rank

Jonty Gaming has been creating content related to Free Fire for two-and-a-half years. The oldest video on his channel was posted in November 2018. He currently has 339 videos on his channel, with over 156 million views combined.

Jonty Gaming’s channel is ranked 880th in India when it comes to subscribers. Players can click here to check it out.

Jonty Gaming’s social media handles

Here are the links to Jonty Gaming’s social media profiles:

Instagram: Click here

Discord server: Click here

