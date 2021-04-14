Free Fire OB27 update patch notes: New characters, Kord, weapon balance, and more

Free Fire has grown from strength to strength in the last few years, and updates have been a contributing factor to this immense success.

The Free Fire OB27 update is just around the corner, and Garena has released the patch notes for the same.

The update is undoubtedly one of the most significant ones as it will bring in multiple new features and alterations to the game.

This article sheds light on all the changes that will be added in the upcoming update.

Free Fire OB27 update patch notes

Following are the patch notes for the Free Fire OB27 update:

Clash Squad

Rank Season 6

Clash Squad Season 6 starts April 15, 2:30 PM IST (+5:30 GMT)

Players will be receiving ‘The Golden M500’ for reaching Gold III and above

Dynamic Store

There will be multiple sets of stores in Clash Squad, one of which will be chosen for both teams for the entiree match. The following stores will be available in Clash Squad:

Store Alpha

Store Beta

Store Charlie

Store Delta

Store Mysterious (Casual Only)

New Map

Bermuda Remastered now available in Clash Squad (Casual and Rank).

Weapon Attachments

Weapons and attachments are now permanently attached together in Clash Squad.

Dynamic Playzone

Final Playzone Adjustment for Clash Squad. Garena will be making each circle slightly different each round.

Characters

Character System

Changes in the Character System:

Brand new UI for the Character system.

Character max level reduced from 8 ->6

->6 Awakening Character’s Skills will now have the effect of the original Character skill.

Upgrading Character levels will no longer cost any gold and diamonds.

New Character - Maro

Ability: Falcon Fervor - Damage increases with distance, up to {5/7/10/14/19/25}%. Damage to marked enemies increases by {1/1.5/2/2.5/3/3.5}%

New Character - Xayne

Ability: Xtreme Encounter - Gets 80 HP temporarily, {40/50/61/73/86/100}% increased damage to Gloo Walls and shields. Lasts for 10s. Cooldown: {150/140/130/120/110/100}s.

Chrono

Time Turner: Force Field: 600 health

Force Field: 600 health Force Field Radius: 2 -> 2.5

-> 2.5 Force Field Duration: 4/5/6/7/8/9 -> 3/4/5/6/7/8

-> 3/4/5/6/7/8 Self Movement Speed: 15/18/21/24/27/30% -> 5/7/9/11/13/15%

-> 5/7/9/11/13/15% Teammate Movement Speed: REMOVED

Cooldown: 40s -> 200/192/185/179/174/170s

Wukong

Camouflage: Transform Duration: 10/11/12/13/14/15s

Transform Duration: 10/11/12/13/14/15s [New] Firing the weapon will cancel Camouflage’s effect.

[New] Taking down an enemy will reset the cooldown.

Cooldown: 300/280/260/240/220/200

Rafael

Dead Silent: [New] Dead Silent is now a passive skill.

[New] Dead Silent is now a passive skill. [New] Silencing effect when using snipers and marksman rifles. Enemies hit and downed suffer {20/23/27/32/38/45}% faster HP loss.

Hayato “Firebrand”

Art of Blades: [New] Art of Blades is now a passive skill.

[New] Art of Blades is now a passive skill. [New] Reduce frontal damage by {1/1.5/2/2.5/3/3.5%} for every 10% of max HP loss.

A124

Thrill of Battle: Quickly convert 25/30/35/40/45/50 -> 20/26/33/41/50/60 EP into HP

Quickly convert -> 20/26/33/41/50/60 EP into HP Conversion Speed: 5 ->4s

->4s Cooldown 90/80/75/70/65/60s -> 10s

Misha

Afterburner: Driving speed increased by 2/4/6/8/10/12% -> 5/6/8/11/15/20%

Driving speed increased by -> 5/6/8/11/15/20% Damage taken while in a vehicle decreased by 5/10/15/20/25/30% -> 5/8/12/17/23/30%

-> 5/8/12/17/23/30% [New] Misha is harder to be targeted at while driving.

Olivia

Healing Touch: Revived players will be revived with extra 6/12/18/24/30/40 -> 30/36/43/51/60/70 HP

Maxim

Gluttony: Eating and using MedKits faster by 2/4/6/8/10/12% -> 15/18/22/27/33/40%

Battle Royale (Classic)

Vending Machine

The Vending Machine’s location will now be visible on the map. Playzone damage will no longer interrupt them.

The Vending Machine will be available on all the maps.

Revival Point

The Revival Point is now available on all maps.

Revive mechanism now available in Battle Royale - Casual.

Training Grounds

Boxing Ring

Boxing Ring now available in the Training Grounds.

Optimizations

Added rankings for the Target Arcade.

Players can now add each other as friends in the Social Zone.

Lowered weapon sound for the Social Zone.

Added battle stats in the Combat Zone.

Weapon and Balances

New Weapon: Kord (New Weapon Available in Battle Royale & Clash Squad_

Base Damage: 35

Rate of Fire: 0.21

Magazine: 80

Attachment Slot: Scope

Can crouch to activate Machinegun Mode.

FAMAS - Weapon Stats Adjustment

Base Damage: 28 -> 30

Minimum Damage: 11-> 12

Burst Speed: +11%

Recoil Build Up: +20%

UMP - Weapon Stats Adjustment

Base Damage: 24->25

Rate of Fire: -5%

Precise Shots: +1

Accuracy: +25%

Moving Accuracy: +13%

Movement Speed While Shooting: +21%

FF Knife - Weapon Stats Adjustment

Damage to downed enemies +80.

MAG-7 - Weapon Stats Adjustment

Accuracy: +8%

Accuracy While Moving: +4%

Max Recoil: -14%

Vector - Weapon Stats Adjustment

Headshot Multiplier: 550%->400%

Effective range in Akimbo: -10%

Recoil in Akimbo: +10%

Max Recoil in Akimbo: +50%

Reload Speed: -25%

Removed the muzzle attachment slot.

Magazine Size: 30->25

M82B - Weapon Stats Adjustment

Ballistic Rounds: Extra damage to Vehicles, barrels, and Gloo Walls: 1->0.6

Damage multiplier to players behind Gloo Walls: 0.8 -> 0.6

M14 - Weapon Stats Adjustment

Minimum Damage: 25->30

Flashbang - Stats Adjustment

Players can now cook the Flashbang.

Flash Duration: 8->2.2

Smoke Grenade - Stats Adjustment

Increase the speed of smoke blooming.

Throw distance increased.

Now available in the Battle Royale Mode via airdrops.

Machine Gun Mode - Available for All Machine Guns

Machine Gun Mode can be activated while crouching and proning.

Machine Gun Mode : M60: Rate of Fire: +28%

: M60: Rate of Fire: +28% M249: Damage +5

Kord: Rate of Fire: +5%, 3 shots will be shot at once.

System

Loadout Menu

New loadout menu now available.

Heroic Emblem

Heroic Emblem now available.

Optimizations

Players can now see others’ active skill while spectating.

Attempt to fix a bug where no damages are dealt on hit.

Optimized the in-game HUD menu.

Rank interface now supported in team lobby.

Players can now report inappropriate behavior in world chat.

The Emote, Pet Emote, Prone, Ping, and Legendary Costume button can now be hidden on the HUD menu.

Apart from that, there are several other optimizations that have been made to Garena Free Fire with the patch. Players can click here to read the complete patch notes of the Free Fire OB27 update.

Also, players will receive rewards for simply downloading the update and opening Free Fire.

