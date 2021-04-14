The server will be ready soon for Free Fire error: When will the Free Fire OB27 update be ready to play?

The Free Fire OB27 update is scheduled to go live today. A series of new features will make their way into the game once the update arrives.

Like every other update, the Free Fire server will be down for maintenance, and users will only be able to play the game during this period.

When players try to open Free Fire during the maintenance period, they will encounter a message which reads:

“The server will be ready soon.”

Also read: Jonty Gaming’s Free Fire ID, total subscribers, monthly income, channel views, and more

'The server will be ready soon for Free Fire' error

Advertisement

As stated above, players are currently encountering this error message because the Free Fire server is not available due to the maintenance break. There is no way to circumvent this error. All players can do is patiently wait for the break to end.

Garena has announced the duration of the maintenance period on their social media handles. Here are the official timings:

Start time: 9:30 AM IST (GMT +5:30) on April 14, 2021

End time: 6:00 PM IST (GMT +5.30) on April 14, 2021

Players will receive 2x Diamond Royale and Weapon Royale Vouchers after updating Free Fire. They can collect these rewards via Events > Login Rewards.

Here are some of the essential changes that will be making their way into Free Fire with the OB27 update:

New characters – Xayne (Active ability: Xtreme Encounter).

New gun – Kord.

Character balancing – Numerous abilities will be buffed.

Bermuda Remastered will be opened permanently after the update.

Change in character UI and their leveling system.

Combining the abilities of awakened characters into one.

Revival mechanism to be made available on all the maps.

Smoke grenade and flashbang have been optimized

The loadout system will receive an overhaul.

Advertisement

Also read: Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs Sudip Sarkar: Who has better Free Fire stats in April 2021?