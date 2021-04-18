SK Sabir Boss vs Sudip Sarkar: Who has better Free Fire stats in April 2021?

SK Sabir Boss and Sudip Sarkar are among the leading Indian Free Fire content creators on YouTube. Players are reputed for their exceptional skills and exciting gameplay videos. They are also part of the renowned BOSS guild in Garena Free Fire.

The former has close to 3.85 million subscribers, while the latter has a subscriber count of more than 1.13 million.

This article compares the stats of the players in Free Fire.

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 55479535.

Lifetime stats

SK Sabir Boss has 9205 Booyahs in 28704 squad games, approximating a win rate of 32.06%. In the process, he secured 100511 kills and maintained a K/D ratio of 5.15.

The YouTuber has played 3047 duo games and has a win tally of 624 matches, which comes down to a win rate of 20.47%. With 8322 kills, he has upheld a K/D ratio of 3.43.

SK Sabir Boss has featured in 1634 solo matches and has remained unbeaten in 144 of them, converting to a win percentage of 8.81%. He registered 3315 kills and sustained a K/D ratio of 2.22.

Ranked stats

SK Sabir Boss has competed in 1110 squad matches and has stood victorious in 315 of them, having a win rate of 28.37%. In the process, he has notched 3423 kills, sustaining a K/D ratio of 4.31.

Besides this, he has played 41 duo matches and has triumphed on 13 occasions, resulting in a win rate of 31.70%. He has 148 frags at a K/D ratio of 5.29.

Sudip Sarkar’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 97653930.

Lifetime stats

Sudip Sarkar 10021 first-place finishes in 32077 squad matches, corresponding to a win percentage of 31.24%. With a K/D ratio of 5.48, he has 120863 kills.

The player has participated in 1455 duo games and has bettered his foes in 221 of them, ensuring a win rate of 15.18%. In these matches, he has bagged 4002 kills and sustained a K/D ratio of 3.24.

The content creator has 1345 appearances in the solo games and has clinched 116 matches, equating to a win ratio of 8.62%. Sudip Sarkar has amassed 3329 frags at a K/D ratio of 2.71.

Ranked stats

Sudip Sarkar has won 252 of the 1298 squad matches, which adds up to a win percentage of 19.41%. He had 4015 kills to his name and upheld a K/D ratio of 3.84.

He has taken part in 47 duo games and has four victories for a win rate of 8.51%. In these matches, Sudip Sarkar has eliminated 131 foes at a K/D ratio of 3.05.

Lastly, he has played 19 solo matches and has a single win, with a win ratio of 5.26%. He has accumulated 56 kills and managed a K/D ratio of 3.11.

Comparison

SK Sabir Boss has the edge over his counterpart in lifetime duo matches. He also has a higher win rate in solo and squad games as Sudip Sakar boasts a better K/D ratio in both of them.

It is not possible to evaluate the stats of the ranked solo games since SK Sabir Boss hasn’t participated in them yet. SK Sabir Boss has the upper hand in the squad and duo games.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTubers continue to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

