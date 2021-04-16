Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs LOUD Babi: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Amit Sharma, aka Amitbhai, is one of the biggest names in the Indian Free Fire community. He runs a successful YouTube channel called Desi Gamers, which has 9.68 million subscribers and nearly 1.19 billion views combined.

Meanwhile, Bárbara Passos, otherwise known by her IGN - Babi, is a popular content creator for LOUD, a Brazilian gaming organization. She has a vast fan following, with more than 5.16 million subscribers on YouTube.

This article compares the two players' stats in Free Fire.

Also read: SK Sabir Boss vs CRJ Vasiyo: Who has better stats in Garena Free Fire?

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID is 206746194.

Lifetime stats

Amitbhai’s lifetime stats

Advertisement

Amitbhai has played 8180 squad matches and has triumphed in 2245 of them, translating to a win rate of 27.44%. With 21356 kills to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 3.60 in this mode.

The Indian content creator has 746 victories in 4339 duo games, making his win rate 17.19%. He has 11456 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.19.

Amitbhai has also played 3388 solo matches and has 277 Booyahs to his name, maintaining a win rate of 8.17%. He racked up 7649 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.46 in this mode.

Ranked stats

Amitbhai’s ranked stats

Advertisement

Amitbhai has played 261 squad matches in the current ranked season and has won on 61 occasions, making his win rate 23.37%. He has 815 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.08.

The YouTuber has won 13 of the 157 ranked duo games, maintaining a win rate of 8.28%. He eliminated 476 opponents at a K/D ratio of 3.31 in this mode.

Amitbhai has also played 63 ranked solo matches and emerged victorious on 9 occasions, translating to a win rate of 14.28%. He has 223 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.13.

Also read: SK Sabir Boss vs CRJ Vasiyo: Who has better stats in Garena Free Fire?

LOUD Babi’s Free Fire ID and stats

LOUD Babi’s Free Fire ID is 16750487.

Lifetime stats

LOUD Babi’s lifetime stats

Advertisement

LOUD Babi has 1755 Booyahs in 6285 squad matches, maintaining a win rate of 27.92%. With a K/D ratio of 3.49, she has 15811 kills in this mode.

The YouTuber has also played 3967 duo matches and has emerged victorious in 619 of them, translating to a win rate of 15.60%. She has 10254 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.06.

LOUD Babi has played 790 solo matches and has triumphed in 80 of them, making her win rate 10.12%. She accumulated 1762 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.48 in this mode.

Ranked stats

LOUD Babi’s ranked stats

LOUD Babi has played 68 squad games in the current ranked season and has won on 14 occasions, translating to a win rate of 20.58%. She has 124 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.30.

Advertisement

The content creator has also played 50 ranked duo matches and has 6 Booyahs, making her win rate 12%. She has 101 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.30 in this mode.

LOUD Babi has played 1 ranked solo match but is yet to secure a win or a kill.

Also read: Arrow Gaming’s Free Fire ID, monthly earnings, annual income, YouTube subscribers, India rank, and more

Comparison

Amitbhai has the edge over LOUD Babi in terms of K/D ratio and win rate in the lifetime squad and duo matches. Meanwhile, LOUD Babi has better stats than Amitbhai in the lifetime solo games.

The two players' stats in the ranked solo mode cannot be compared as LOUD Babi has not played enough matches.

However, when it comes to the ranked squad games, Amitbhai has better stats than LOUD Babi. Meanwhile, in the ranked duo matches, Babi has a higher win rate, while Amitbhai has a better K/D ratio.

Also read: Sooneeta’s Free Fire ID, total subscribers, monthly income, channel views, and more