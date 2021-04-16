Arrow Gaming’s Free Fire ID, monthly earnings, annual income, YouTube subscribers, India rank, and more

Arrow Gaming is one of the most popular Indian Free Fire YouTube channels. It is run by Arrow AK and Arrow IB.

Their YouTube channel has witnessed massive growth in the last few years. At the time of writing, they boast a subscriber count of 1.48 million.

This article takes a look at Arrow Gaming’s Free Fire ID, stats, earnings, and more.

Arrow IB’s Free Fire ID and stats

Arrow IB’s Free Fire ID is 106810195.

Lifetime stats

Arrow IB’s lifetime stats

Arrow IB has played 9435 squad matches and has secured 3158 victories, maintaining a win rate of 33.47%. He has 39402 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 6.28.

The content creator has also played 2610 duo games and has 625 Booyahs, translating to a win rate of 23.94%. He has 8848 frags at a K/D ratio of 4.46 in this mode.

Arrow IB has played 2432 solo matches and has triumphed in 595 of them, making his win rate 24.46%. With a K/D ratio of 4.82, he has 8856 kills in these matches.

Arrow AK’s Free Fire ID and stats

Arrow AK’s Free Fire ID is 111049492.

Lifetime stats

Arrow AK’s lifetime stats

Arrow AK has played 11278 squad games and has won on 3708 occasions, translating to a win rate of 32.87%. He has 3318 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.38 in this mode.

When it comes to the duo mode, the YouTuber has played 1449 games and has triumphed in 322 of them, making his win rate 22.22%. With 3767 frags in these matches, he has a K/D ratio of 3.34.

Arrow AK has also played 1568 solo matches and has emerged victorious in 198 of them, maintaining a win rate of 12.62%. He has 3987 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.91 in this mode.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTubers continue to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

Earnings

Arrow Gaming's earnings (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, Arrow Gaming's estimated monthly earnings from YouTube are between $1.1K - $17.9K. Meanwhile, their yearly income ranges from $13.4K - $214.4K.

Arrow Gaming's YouTube channel

As stated above, Arrow Gaming is run by Arrow AK and Arrow IB. There are currently 281 videos on the YouTube channel, with over 95 million views combined.

The Arrow Gaming channel is ranked 2064th in India when it comes to the number of subscribers. Players can click here to check it out.

Arrow Gaming's social media handles

To visit Arrow IB’s Instagram account, click here.

To visit Arrow AK’s Instagram account, click here.

The two players also share an official Instagram account called Arrow Gaming.

