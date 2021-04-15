B2K’s (Born2Kill) Free Fire ID, total subscribers, monthly income, channel views, and more

Moez Mansouri, aka B2K (Born2Kill), is one of the most prominent figures in the Free Fire community.

The Tunisian player frequently creates videos related to the popular battle royale game and has a massive subscriber count of 7.09 million on his YouTube channel.

This article takes a look at B2K’s Free Fire, monthly income, views, stats and more.

Also read: Bilash Gaming’s Free Fire ID, total subscribers, monthly income, channel views, and more

B2K’s Free Fire ID and stats

B2K’s Free Fire ID is 320653047.

Lifetime stats

Advertisement

B2K’s lifetime stats

B2K has played 8746 squad matches and has triumphed in 1539 of them, translating to a win rate of 17.59%. He racked up 50129 kills at a K/D ratio of 6.96 in this mode.

The YouTuber has also played 2720 duo games and has secured 444 victories, making his win rate 16.32%. With 11930 frags in these matches, he has a K/D ratio of 5.24.

B2K has played 1406 solo games and has won on 172 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 12.23%. He has 4625 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.75 in this mode.

Also read: Free Fire OB27 World Series update for Android: APK download link

Ranked stats

Advertisement

B2K’s ranked stats

B2K has played 411 squad games in the current ranked season and has emerged victorious in 54 of them, making his win rate 13.13%. With a K/D ratio of 5.83, he has 2081 frags in these matches.

The content creator has 32 wins in the 256 ranked duo matches that he has played, maintaining a win rate of 12.50%. He has 1589 kills at a K/D ratio of 7.09 in this mode.

B2K has also played 7 ranked solo games and has a single victory to his name, translating to a win rate of 14.28%. He has 27 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.50.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTuber continues to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

Earnings

Earnings of Born2Kill (Image via Social Blade)

As per Social Blade, B2K earns between $4.6K - $73.6K per month from YouTube. Meanwhile, his estimated yearly earnings are in the range of $55.2K - $883.8K.

B2K’s YouTube channel and views

Advertisement

The first video on Moez Mansouri's primary channel, i.e., Born2Kill, was released in May 2019. He currently has over 353 videos on the channel, with over 443 million views combined.

Click here to visit B2K’s primary YouTube channel.

B2K’s also uploads content on two other channels called B2K and B2K Highlights.

B2K’s social media handles

Here are the links to B2K’s social media profiles:

Instagram: Click here

Twitter: Click here

Facebook: Click here

Discord server: Click here

Also read: Free Fire OB27 update: New character nerfs and buffs for Chrono, Hayato, and others explained