Free Fire OB27 World Series update for Android: APK download link

The Free Fire OB27 update has been released. Players can now update the game to the latest version and try all the new features. Avail of World Series updates via Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

Meanwhile, Android users can also utilize APK and OBB files to download and install the latest version of the game on their devices.

This article provides a detailed step-by-step guide on downloading the Free Fire OB27 World Series update.

A step-by-step guide on downloading Free Fire OB27 World Series Update for Android via APK + OBB files

Free Fire OB27 World Series update APK file: Click here

Free Fire OB27 World Series update OBB file: Click here

Players are required to use both APK and OBB files to download the game on their devices.

The APK file size is about 43 MB. Meanwhile, the OBB file is 642 MB. Before downloading, players must ensure that they have adequate storage space available on their devices.

Follow the given steps to download the latest Free Fire OB27 World Series update on Android devices:

Step 1: Download the APK and OBB files using the links that have been mentioned above.

Step 2: Enable the “Install from unknown source” option and install the APK file. Remember not to open the game yet.

Step 3: Rename the OBB file to “main.2019114292.com.dts.freefireth” and then copy it to Android/OBB/com.dts.freefireth.

Players must not change the extension of the OBB file. Moreover, if there isn’t a folder with the name mentioned above, they must create one.

Step 4: After copying the OBB file to the respective directory, open and play Free Fire on the Android devices.

Note: Users will only be able to play the game after the maintenance, which ends at 6:00 p.m. IST.

If there is a parsing error, download the files again and follow the above steps.

Features

The following are a few of the features of the Free Fire OB27 update:

Multiple changes in the character system, including UI, leveling, and more

Two new characters – Maro and Xayne

Bermuda Remastered permanently open

Character ability adjustment and rework

New gun – Kord

Weapon balancing

Introduction of revival mechanism on all maps

Loadout menu rework

Click here to check the detailed patch notes of the update.

