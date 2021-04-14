Why is Free Fire not working today? OB27 maintenance details explained

The Free Fire OB27 update is all set to arrive today. The patch is expected to bring a variety of content to the game, including new characters, the Bermuda Remastered map and more.

In the build-up to the update, many players have been receiving an error message whenever they try to log in to the game.

This article explains why users cannot play Free Fire right now.

Why is Free Fire not working today?

Free Fire is not working right now as the developers have taken down the game servers for maintenance. Players will only be able to access the battle royale title after the maintenance period ends.

Free Fire's official social media post regarding the maintenance period reads:

"Dear survivors, tomorrow is our patch day! Please be noted that we will close the game from 9:30 am IST to 6:00 pm IST tomorrow. During this time, you will not be able to log in to the game. However, after the maintenance ends, you may update the game from the Google play store or App Store and play as usual. The wait may be long, but it will be worth the wait! Thank you for your understanding and patience."

As per the post, the Free Fire servers will be down from 9:30 AM IST to 6:00 PM IST (GMT +5.30).

Players will receive 2x Diamond Royale Vouchers and 2x Weapon Royale Vouchers for updating the game. The rewards can be collected by navigating through the events section and clicking on the "Login Rewards" tab.

Free Fire OB27 update features

Here are some of the features that are set to be added to Free Fire with the OB27 update:

Multiple changes in the character system, including UI, levelling and more

Two new characters – Maro and Xayne

Bermuda Remastered permanently open

Character ability adjustment and rework

New gun – Kord

Weapon balancing

Introduction of revival mechanism on all maps

Loadout menu rework

Players can tap here to check out the complete patch notes of the Free Fire OB27 update.

