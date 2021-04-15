Bilash Gaming’s Free Fire ID, total subscribers, monthly income, channel views, and more

Bilash Gaming is one of the most popular Indian Free Fire content creators.

He regularly posts gameplay videos on his YouTube channel, which has over 1.2 million subscribers. 30k of these subscribers came in the last 30 days.

This article takes a look at Bilash Gaming’s Free Fire ID, income, views, and other details.

Bilash Gaming’s Free Fire ID and stats

Bilash Gaming’s Free Fire ID is 325410142.

Lifetime stats

Bilash Gaming has played 17629 squad matches and has triumphed in 6416 of them, making his win rate 36.39%. He has 85461 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 7.62.

The content creator has won 1147 of the 3477 duo games that he has played, translating to a win rate of 32.98%. He has 13183 frags at a K/D ratio of 5.66 in this mode.

Bilash Gaming has also played 1582 solo matches and has secured 173 victories, maintaining a win rate of 10.93%. He has 3584 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.54.

Ranked stats

Bilash Gaming has played 640 squad games in the current ranked season and has won on 269 occasions, translating to a win rate 42.03%. He killed 2908 opponents at a K/D ratio of 7.84 in this mode.

When it comes to the ranked duo mode, the YouTuber has played 489 games and has 350 Booyahs, maintaining a win rate of 71.57%. With a K/D ratio of 16.11, he has 2239 frags in these matches.

Bilash Gaming has also played a single ranked solo match and has 2 frags to his name. He is yet to secure a win in this mode.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTuber continues to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

Earnings

Bilash Gaming's earnings (Image via Social Blade)

As per Social Blade, Bilash Gaming's estimated YouTube earnings per month range from $6.7K - $107K. Meanwhile, his estimated yearly earnings are between $80.3K - $1.3 million.

Bilash Gaming’s YouTube channel and views

The first video on Bilash Gaming’s YouTube channel was uploaded in July 2019. Since then, he has uploaded 387 videos, with over 61 million views combined. Click here to visit his channel.

Bilash Gaming’s social media handles

Here are the links to Bilash Gaming’s social media handles:

Instagram: Click here

Discord server: Click here

