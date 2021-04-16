Sooneeta’s Free Fire ID, total subscribers, monthly income, channel views, and more

Sunita Thapa Magar, popularly known as Sooneeta in the Free Fire community, is a professional esports athlete for Team Lava.

Sooneeta also streams videos and creates content related to Free Fire on her YouTube channel. She currently boasts a subscriber count of over 3.92 million, out of which 60k have come in the last 30 days.

This article takes a look at her Free Fire ID, stats, income, views, and more.

Sooneeta’s Free Fire ID and stats

Sooneeta’s Free Fire ID is 131311296.

Lifetime stats

Sooneeta’s lifetime stats

Sooneeta has played 19868 squad games and has triumphed in 4559 of them, translating to a win rate of 22.94%. She bagged 46751 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.05 in this mode.

When it comes to the duo mode, the content creator has played 1889 matches and has secured 290 victories, making her win rate 15.35%. With a K/D ratio of 2.13, she has 3403 frags in these matches.

Sooneeta has played 881 solo games and has 63 wins to her name, maintaining a win rate of 7.15%. She killed 1371 opponents at a K/D ratio of 1.68 in this mode.

Ranked stats

Sooneeta’s ranked stats

Sooneeta has played 529 squad matches in the ongoing ranked season and has won on 103 occasions, making her win rate 19.47%. She has 1695 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.98.

The esports athlete has also played 14 ranked duo games and has a single victory to her name, translating to a win rate of 7.14%. With 31 frags, she has a K/D ratio of 2.38 in this mode.

Sooneeta is yet to play a game in the ranked solo mode.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Free Fire.

Earnings

Sooneeta's earnings (Image via Social Blade)

As per Social Blade, Sooneeta’s estimated monthly earnings range from $6.6K to $104.9K. Meanwhile, her yearly earnings are between $78.7K and $1.3 million.

Sooneeta’s YouTube channel

Sooneeta has been creating Free Fire content on YouTube for over two-and-a-half years, with the first video on her channel posted in September 2018.

She currently has 657 videos on her channel, with over 302 million views combined.

Click here to visit Sooneeta’s YouTube channel.

Sooneeta’s social media handles

Players can check out Sooneeta’s social media handles using the links provided below:

Facebook: Click here

Instagram: Click here

Facebook Page: Click here

Discord server: Click here.

