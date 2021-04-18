Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs FF Antaryami: Who has better Free Fire stats in April 2021?

Amit Sharma, otherwise known as Amitbhai, and Sandeep Panwar, popularly known as FF Antaryami, are among the renowned Indian Free Fire content creators on YouTube.

The former has a massive subscriber count of 9.73 million. Meanwhile, the latter boasts 2.37 million subscribers on his channel. Both are known for their variety of engaging and interesting Free Fire-related videos.

This article compares the stats of the players in Free Fire.

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 206746194.

Lifetime stats

Amitbhai has participated in 8195 squad matches and has bettered his foes in 2247, leading to a win rate of 27.41%. He secured 21397 kills, maintaining a K/D ratio of 3.60.

The YouTuber has won 746 of the 4344 duo games, retaining a win rate of 17.17%. In the process, he eliminated 11472 foes and upheld a K/D ratio of 3.19.

Besides this, Amitbhai has 278 Booyahs in 3391 solo games, resulting in a win rate of 8.19%. With 7687 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 2.47.

Ranked stats

Amitbhai has featured in 63 squad games in the ongoing ranked season and triumphed on 63 occasions, approximating a win rate of 22.82%. He has racked up 847 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.98.

Desi Gamers has 162 duo matches against his name and has clinched 13 matches, converting to a win ratio of 8.02%. He has 492 frags and managed a K/D ratio of 3.30.

He has played 67 solo games and has remained undefeated on ten occasions, which equals a win percentage of 14.92%. The content creator has 261 kills for a K/D ratio of 4.58.

FF Antaryami’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 297537840.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats

FF Antaryami has competed in 10642 squad matches and has bettered his foes in 2190, leading to a win rate of 20.57%. He has cumulated 29533 kills, ensuring a K/D ratio of 3.49.

He has played 4211 duo games and has 401 first-place finishes for a win ratio of 9.52%. He has bagged 11929 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.13.

He has played 3797 solo games and has triumphed in 295, corresponding to a win percentage of 10.40%. The Indian YouTuber has collected 8373 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.39.

Ranked stats

FF Antaryami has been engaged in 199 squad games and has come out on top on 58 occasions, maintaining a win ratio of 29.14%. In the process, he has 596 kills for a K/D ratio of 4.23.

He has contested in 331 matches and has 14 victories, translating his win rate to 4.22%. He has amassed 942 frags at a K/D ratio of 2.97.

FF Antaryami has played 17 solo games and has garnered 18 kills with a K/D ratio of 1.06.

Comparison

Amitbhai has superior stats in lifetime duo and squad games. He also has a better K/D ratio in solo games as FF Antaryami has the lead in the win rate.

Desi Gamer has the edge over his counterpart in the ranked solo and duo games. Meanwhile, FF Antaryami has the upper hand in the duo matches.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTubers continue to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

