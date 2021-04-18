Two Side Gamers' Free Fire ID, total subscribers, monthly income, channel views, and more

Two Side Gamers, aka TSG, is an illustrious Indian Free Fire YouTube channel. It is run by the duo of Jash Dhoka and Ritik Jain, otherwise known as TSG Jash and TSG Ritik.

They boast an enormous subscriber count of over 7.27 million at the point of writing, out of which 120 thousand have come in the previous 30 days.

This article looks at their Free Fire IDs, stats, K/D ratio, and other details.

TSG Jash’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 123643969.

Lifetime stats

TSG Jash has featured in 7047 squad matches and has come out on top on 1666 occasions, which comes down to a win percentage of 23.64%. He has accumulated 16713 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 3.11.

He has played 2511 games in the duo mode and has bettered his foes in 256, having a win rate of 10.19%. With 1938 frags, he has a K/D ratio of 2.19.

The content creator has 1360 solo games to his name and has stood victorious in 113 of them, approximating a win ratio of 8.30%. In these matches, he has 3141 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.52.

TSG Ritik’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 124975352.

Lifetime stats

TSG Ritik has appeared in 11152 squad games and has a win tally of 2209, leading to a win percentage of 19.80%. In the process, he has 26086 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.92.

He has played 2350 duo matches and has 259 first-place finishes, corresponding to a win rate of 11.02%. With a K/D ratio of 2.15, he has 4492 frags.

The YouTuber has also competed in 865 solo games and has 53 victories, maintaining a win ratio of 6.12%. He killed a total of 1670 enemies for a K/D ratio of 2.06.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTuber continues to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

Earnings

Two Side Gamers' earnings (Image via Social Blade)

As per Social Blade, the estimated monthly earnings of Two Side Gamers from YouTube are between $8.4K - $133.7K. Meanwhile, their yearly earnings range from $100.3K - $1.6 million.

Their YouTube channel

As stated above, the YouTube channel is run by the duo of Jash and Ritik. They have been creating content for quite a while and have over 1188 videos posted. Meanwhile, they have also garnered over 988 million views.

Their channel is ranked 214th in India when it comes to the number of subscribers. Players can click here to visit it.

Their social media handles

To visit TSG Jash’s Instagram; click here

To visit TSG Ritik’s Instagram; click here

They have an official Instagram account named TWO-SIDE GAMERS.

