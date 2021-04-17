Gyan Sujan (Gyan Gaming) vs TSG Jash (Two Side Gamers): Who has better Free Fire stats in April 2021?

Sujan Mistri and Jash Dhoka are prominent figures in the Indian Free Fire community.

Sujan Mistri, popularly known as Gyan Sujan, creates videos on his YouTube channel Gyan Gaming, which has over 9.11 million subscribers.

Meanwhile, Jash Dhoka runs a successful YouTube channel called TWO SIDE GAMERS alongside Ritik Jain. At the time of writing, the channel has 7.26 million subscribers.

This article compares the two content creators' stats in Garena Free Fire.

Gyan Sujan’s Free Fire ID and stats

Gyan Sujan’s Free Fire ID is 70393167.

Lifetime stats

Gyan Sujan’s lifetime stats

Gyan Sujan has played 17739 games and has triumphed in 6408 of them, maintaining a win rate of 36.12%. With 61409 kills to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 5.42 in this mode.

The YouTuber has 493 Booyahs in 2128 duo matches, translating to a win rate of 23.16%. He has 5778 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.53.

Gyan Sujan has also played 1372 solo matches and has won on 159 occasions, making his win rate 11.58%. He eliminated 2310 opponents at a K/D ratio of 1.90 in this mode.

Ranked stats

Gyan Sujan’s ranked stats

Gyan Sujan has played 336 squad games in the current ranked season and has emerged victorious in 109 of them, translating to a win rate of 32.44%. He has 1693 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 7.46.

The content creator has won 29 of the 75 ranked duo games that he has played, making his win rate 38.66%. He has 1693 kills at a K/D ratio of 8.20 in this mode.

Gyan Sujan has also played 82 ranked solo games and has a single kill to his name. He is yet to secure a win in this mode.

TSG Jash’s Free Fire ID and stats

TSG Jash’s Free Fire ID is 123643969.

Lifetime stats

TSG Jash’s lifetime stats

TSG Jash has 1666 victories in 7047 squad matches, making his win rate 23.64%. He has 16713 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.11.

The content creator has also played 2511 duo games and has 256 Booyahs, translating to a win rate of 10.19%. He registered 4938 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.19 in this mode.

TSG Jash has played 1360 solo games and has triumphed on 113 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 8.30%. With a K/D ratio of 2.52, he has 3141 kills in these matches.

Ranked stats

TSG Jash’s ranked stats

TSG Jash has played 38 squad games in the current ranked season and has emerged victorious in 7 of them, translating to a win rate of 18.42%. He has 73 frags at a K/D ratio of 2.35 in this mode.

The YouTuber has also played 9 ranked duo games and has a single victory to his name, maintaining a win rate of 11.11%. He has 19 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.38.

TSG Jash has played 2 ranked solo matches but is yet to secure a win or a kill.

Comparison

Gyan Sujan has better stats than TSG Jash in the lifetime squad and duo games. When it comes to the lifetime solo matches, TSG Jash has a better K/D ratio, while Gyan Sujan has a higher win rate.

The two players’ stats in the ranked solo and duo modes cannot be compared since they have not played enough matches. However, in the ranked squad games, Gyan Sujan has better stats than TSG Jash.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTubers continue to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

