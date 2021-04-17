Miss Diya’s (BlackPink Gaming) Free Fire ID, total subscribers, monthly income, channel views, and more

Diya Hazarika, aka Miss Diya, is a prominent Indian Free Fire content creator. She frequently posts videos related to the battle royale game on her YouTube channel, BlackPink Gaming.

Miss Diya recently crossed the one-million subscriber mark on YouTube. She currently has 1.04 million subscribers on her channel.

This article takes a look at Miss Diya’s Free Fire ID, stats, income, views, and other details.

Also read: How to top up Free Fire diamonds from external websites in April 2021

Miss Diya’s Free Fire ID and stats

Miss Diya’s Free Fire ID is 558477413.

Lifetime stats

Advertisement

Miss Diya’s lifetime stats

Miss Diya has played 9980 squad matches and has secured 2142 victories, maintaining a win rate of 21.46%. She has 23592 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.01.

The content creator has also played 10716 duo games and has triumphed in 1852 of them, translating to a win rate of 17.28%. With 26598 frags to her name, she has a K/D ratio of 3.00 in this mode.

Miss Diya has played 5784 solo matches and has 586 Booyahs, making her win rate 10.13%. She has 12067 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.32.

Also read: Arrow Gaming’s Free Fire ID, monthly earnings, annual income, YouTube subscribers, India rank, and more

Ranked stats

Advertisement

Miss Diya’s ranked stats

Miss Diya has played 237 squad games in the current ranked season and has 40 victories to her name, translating to a win rate of 16.87%. With a K/D ratio of 3.04, she has 598 kills in this mode.

When it comes to the ranked duo mode, the YouTuber has played 236 matches and has won on 45 occasions, making her win rate 19.06%. She has 728 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.81.

Miss Diya has played 299 ranked solo games and has emerged victorious in 57 of them, maintaining a win rate of 19.06%. She has killed 1023 opponents at a K/D ratio of 4.23 in this mode.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTuber continues to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

Earnings

Miss Diya's earnings (Image via Social Blade)

As per Social Blade, Miss Diya’s estimated monthly earnings are between $1.1K - $16.8K. Meanwhile, her estimated yearly earnings range from $12.6K to $202.1K.

Miss Diya’s YouTube channel and views

Advertisement

The first video on Miss Diya’s YouTube channel was posted over a year-and-a-half ago in August 2019. She currently has 535 videos on her channel, with over 61 million views combined.

Miss Diya’s channel is placed 3283rd in India when it comes to the number of subscribers. Players can click here to check it out.

Miss Diya’s social media handles

To visit Miss Diya’s Instagram profile, click here.

Also read: Sooneeta’s Free Fire ID, total subscribers, monthly income, channel views, and more