Gyan Sujan's Free Fire ID, total subscribers, monthly income, channel views, and more

Sujan Mistri, aka Gyan Sujan, is one of the most well-known Free Fire content creators in the world. He was among the most-watched streamers on YouTube in 2020.

His YouTube channel, called Gyan Gaming, has 9.11 million subscribers, 430K of which came in the last 30 days. His videos also have 1.11 billion combined views, with 115 million of them coming in the last 30 days.

This article takes a look at Gyan Sujan's Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio

Gyan Sujan’s Free Fire ID and stats

Gyan Sujan’s Free Fire ID is 70393167.

Lifetime stats

Gyan Sujan has played 6408 squad games and has triumphed on 6408 occasions, making his win rate 36.12%. He has 61409 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 5.42.

The YouTuber has 493 Booyahs in 2128 duo games, translating to a win rate of 23.16%. With 5778 frags to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 3.53 in this mode.

Gyan Sujan has also played 1372 solo games and has emerged victorious in 159 of them, maintaining a win rate of 11.58%. He has 2310 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 1.90.

Ranked stats

Gyan Sujan has played 336 squad matches in the ongoing ranked season and has won on 109 occasions, translating to a win rate of 32.44%. He bagged 1693 kills at a K/D ratio of 7.46 in this mode.

The streamer has also played 75 ranked duo games and has triumphed in 29 of them, maintaining a win rate of 38.66%. He has 377 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 8.20.

Gyan Sujan has played 82 ranked solo games and has 1 frag to his name. He is yet to secure a win in this mode.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTuber continues to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

Gyan Sujan’s earnings

According to Social Blade, Gyan Gaming's YouTube earnings are in the range of $28.6K - $457.4K. Meanwhile, his estimated yearly income is around $343.1K - $5.5M.

Gyan Sujan’s YouTube channel

Gyan Sujan started his journey on YouTube back in September 2017. He initially created Clash of Clan videos but later switched to Garena Free Fire.

As mentioned before, Gyan Sujan currently has 9.11 million subscribers and 1.11 billion views combined.

Click here to visit his YouTube channel.

Gyan Sujan’s social media handles

Here are the links to Gyan Sujan’s social media profiles:

Facebook: Click here

Instagram: Click here

Twitter: Click here

Gyan Sujan also has a Discord server that players can join by clicking here.

