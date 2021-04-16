Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs UnGraduate Gamer: Who has better Free Fire stats in April 2021?

Garena Free Fire has been very successful in attracting audiences across the world. It is one of the leaders in the highly competitive battle royale segment of the mobile genre. The game's popularity has propelled many players to take up the route of content creation.

Ajjubhai is the most subscribed Free Fire YouTuber with 23.1 million subscribers. The players were also named on the list of most-watched streamers worldwide.

UnGraduate Gamer, aka Ayush Dubey, is also an eminent Indian YouTuber. He recently crossed the six million subscriber mark.

This article compares the stats of the players in Free Fire.

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

Ajjubhai has participated in 11209 squad matches and has bettered his foes in 2718, narrowing down to a win percentage of 24.24%. With 41924 kills, he has maintained a K/D ratio of 4.94.

He has featured in 1675 duo games and has a win tally of 310 games, which converts to a win rate of 18.50%. In the process, the content creator has 6517 frags at a K/D ratio of 4.77.

Ajjubhai won 79 of the 907 solo games for a win ratio of 8.71%. He has precisely 2300 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.78.

Ranked stats

Ajjubhai has 92 Booyahs in 463 squad matches, ensuring a win percentage of 19.87%. He notched 1991 kills and managed a K/D ratio of 5.37.

He has also played eight duo games and has three victories, converting to a win rate of 37.5%. The content creator has 48 kills for a K/D ratio of 9.60.

Ajjubuhai has taken part in two games.

UnGraduate Gamer’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 256205699.

Lifetime stats

UnGraduate Gamer has 6497 Booyahs in 25867 squad matches that come down to a win rate of 25.11%. He has eliminated 89440 foes, upholding a K/D ratio of 4.62.

The YouTuber has competed in 618 duo matches and has stood victorious on 106 occasions, leading to a win ratio of 17.15%. With a K/D ratio of 2.96, he has 1513 kills.

He has engaged in 661 solo games and clinched 148 games, translating to a win percentage of 22.93%. UnGraduate Gamer has racked up 2363 kills, sustaining a K/D ratio of 4.61.

Ranked stats

UnGraduate Gamer has won 115 of the 219 ranked squad matches, corresponding to a win percentage of 52.51%. He has 1070 kills, retaining a K/D ratio of 10.29.

He has played a single duo match and has a 100%-win rate. In it, the broadcaster has eight kills at a K/D ratio of 8.

UnGraduate Gamer has 51 solo appearances and remained unbeaten on 14 occasions, equating to a win rate of 27.45%. He secured 155 kills for a kill-to-death ratio of 4.19.

Comparison

Ajjubhai has a superior K/D ratio in lifetime squad games, and UnGraduate Gamer has a better win rate. The former has the upper in the duo games; meanwhile, the latter has the lead in the solo games.

The ranked solo and duo game stats cannot be compared since Ajjubhai is yet to feature in many of these matches. UnderGraduate Gamer has better stats in squad matches

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTubers continue to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

