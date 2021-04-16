AS Gaming vs Tonde Gamer: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Sahil Rana, aka AS Gaming, is one of the most popular Free Fire content creators in India. He recently crossed the 10-million subscriber mark on his YouTube channel.

Tonde Gamer is another renowned Free Fire content creator on YouTube. He has 3.2 million subscribers on his channel, and his videos have 365 combined million views in total.

This article compares the two players' stats in Free Fire.

Also read: SK Sabir Boss vs CRJ Vasiyo: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

AS Gaming’s Free Fire ID and stats

AS Gaming’s Free Fire ID is 169525329.

Lifetime stats

AS Gaming’s lifetime stats

Advertisement

AS Gaming has played 7623 squad games and has won on 1164 occasions, making his win rate 15.26%. He racked up 19447 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.01 in this mode.

The player has 301 Booyahs in 2181 duo matches, translating to a win rate of 13.80%. With 5886 kills in these matches, he has a K/D ratio of 3.13.

AS Gaming has won 297 of the 2358 solo games that he has played, maintaining a win rate of 12.59%. He has 8135 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.95 in this mode.

Ranked stats

AS Gaming’s ranked stats

Advertisement

AS Gaming has played 92 squad games in the current ranked season and has emerged victorious on 18 occasions, translating to a win rate of 19.56%. He has 294 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.97.

The content creator has also played 1 ranked solo match and has 3 kills to his name.

AS Gaming is yet to play a game in the ranked duo mode.

Also read: Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs M8N: Who has better Free Fire stats in April 2021?

Tonde Gamer’s Free Fire ID and stats

Tonde Gamer’s Free Fire ID is 282951914.

Lifetime stats

Tonde Gamer’s lifetime stats

Tonde Gamer has 5968 victories in 14585 squad matches, maintaining a win rate of 40.91%. He registered 54986 kills at a K/D ratio of 6.38 in this mode.

Advertisement

The YouTuber has also played 6776 duo matches and has 1404 Booyahs, translating to a win rate of 20.72%. He has 26196 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.88.

Tonde Gamer has played 3242 solo matches and has triumphed in 1404 of them, making his win rate 8.44%. He racked up 6622 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.23 in this mode.

Ranked stats

Tonde Gamer’s ranked stats

Tonde Gamer has played 1076 squad matches in the ongoing ranked season and has emerged victorious in 695 of them, translating to a win rate of 64.59%. With a K/D ratio of 11.59, he has 4415 kills in these matches.

The content creator has also played 18 ranked duo matches and has won on 5 occasions, making his win rate 27.77%. He has 59 frags at a K/D ratio of 4.54 in this mode.

Advertisement

Tonde Gamer has played 13 ranked solo games and has triumphed on 4 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 30.76%. He has 85 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 9.44.

Also read: Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs Miss Diya (BlackPink Gaming): Who has better Free Fire stats in April 2021?

Comparison

Tonde Gamer has better stats than AS Gaming in the lifetime squad and duo games. Meanwhile, AS Gaming has the edge in the lifetime solo matches.

The two players' stats in the ranked solo and duo modes cannot be compared as AS Gaming has not played enough games. However, when it comes to the ranked squad matches, Tonde Gamer has the edge over AS Gaming.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTubers continue to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

Also read: Arrow Gaming’s Free Fire ID, monthly earnings, annual income, YouTube subscribers, India rank, and more