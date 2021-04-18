Titanium Gamer’s Free Fire ID, total subscribers, monthly income, channel views, and more

Free Fire’s humongous player base in India has led to an influx in content creation and streaming, making them a popular career opportunity for many gamers. Bharat Nath, otherwise known as Titanium Gamer, is a distinguished Indian Free Fire content creator.

Currently, he boasts a subscriber count of around 2.86 million, out of which he has garnered 70k subscribers in the previous 30 days.

This article looks at the Free Fire ID, stats, income, and more of Titanium Gamer.

Also read: How to use Free Fire redeem codes on the official Redemption Site easily

Titanium Gamer’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 256557979.

Lifetime stats

Advertisement

Lifetime stats

Titanium Gamer has competed in 15,655 squad matches and has bettered his foes on 3,846 occasions, resulting in a win percentage of 24.56%. He has accumulated 46,785 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 3.96.

Coming to the duo mode, the YouTuber has appeared in 1,776 duo games and has come out on top of 230 of them, which comes down to a win rate of 12.95%. In these matches, he has 5,425 frags with a K/D ratio of 3.51.

The content creator has participated in 1,127 solo games and has remained unbeaten in 165, leading to a win ratio of about 14.64%. With 3,720 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 3.87.

Also read: AS Gaming vs Slumber Queen: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

Advertisement

Titanium Gamer has featured in 294 squad games and has a win tally of 55, retaining a win percentage of 18.70%. He has notched 1,080 kills, managing a K/D ratio of 4.52.

Apart from this, the internet star has played a single duo match and has stood victorious in it, killing four enemies.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Free Fire.

Earnings

Earnings of Titanium Gamer (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, Titanium Gamer earns between $3.6k - $58.3k per month from YouTube. Meanwhile, his estimated earnings are mentioned to be between $43.7K - $699.9K.

His YouTube channel and rank

Advertisement

The oldest stream on Titanium Gamer's YouTube channel dates back to October 2018. Throughout the last few years, he has witnessed gradual growth. At the moment, he has 1,347 videos and over 250 million views combined.

In terms of subscribers, his channel is ranked in the 851st position in India. Fans can click here to visit it.

Titanium Gamer also has another channel named 'TITANIUM LIVE,' which has over 700k subscribers.

His social media handles

Links to Titanium Gamer's social media handles are mentioned below:

Instagram: Click here

Facebook: Click here

Discord server: Click here

Also read: P.K. Gamers' Free Fire ID, total subscribers, monthly income, channel views, and more