P.K. Gamers' Free Fire ID, total subscribers, monthly income, channel views, and more

P.K. Gamers is a popular Free Fire YouTube channel run by Parwez Ahmed and Karan Kumar Oraon. The content creators are known for their in-game aliases - PK Parwez and PK Karan. The duo makes videos related to various title elements, including gameplay, events, and more.

They have collected a massive fan base, and their channel has a subscriber count of over 3.07 million. This article looks at their Free Fire ID, earnings, stats, K/D ratio, and more.

Also read: Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs LOUD Babi: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

PK Karan’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 329801798.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats

PK Karan has appeared in 7894 squad matches and has 1295 victories, having a win percentage of 16.40%. He killed a total of 17718 enemies at a K/D ratio of 2.68.

Advertisement

He has played 3077 games in the duo mode and has bettered his foes in 311, leading to a win rate of 10.10%. With 6294 frags, he has a K/D ratio of 2.28.

PK Karan has featured in 3789 solo matches and has emerged victorious in 209, corresponding to a win ratio of 5.51%. In the process, he has bagged 7712 kills for a K/D ratio of 2.15.

Also read: SK Sabir Boss vs CRJ Vasiyo: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

PK Parwez’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 305998024.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats

Advertisement

PK Parwez has competed in 7618 squad games and has a win tally of 1132, retaining a win percentage of 14.85%. He accumulated 22732 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 3.50.

Apart from this, he has 1915 duo matches to his name and has 196 first-place finishes, converting to a win rate of 10.23%. With a K/D ratio of 3.03, he has 5201 frags.

PK Parwez has also participated in 3315 solo games and has come out on top on 220 occasions, which comes down to a win ratio of 6.63%. He has 7927 kills in these matches at a K/D ratio of 2.56.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.

Earnings

Earnings of P.K. Gamers (Image via Social Blade)

Advertisement

According to Social Blade, P.K. Gamers’ estimated monthly earnings range from $4.2K - $66.8K. Simultaneously, their yearly earnings are between $50.1K - $801.5K.

Their YouTube channel

As mentioned earlier, PK Karan and PK Parwez together run P.K. Gamers. The oldest video on their channel was uploaded back in July 2019. Currently, they have 500 videos and over 455 million views combined.

P.K. Gamers is ranked 771st in India when it comes to the number of subscribers. Click here to visit it.

Their social media handles

To view PK Karan’s Instagram; click here

To view PK Parwez’s Instagram; click here

Also read: Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs FF Antaryami: Who has better Free Fire stats in April 2021?