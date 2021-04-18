AS Gaming vs Slumber Queen: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Sahil Rana, aka AS Gaming, is one of the biggest names in the Indian Free Fire community. He is the second Free Fire YouTuber to hit the 10 million subscriber mark behind Total Gaming. At the time of writing, he had 10.3 million subscribers.

Slumber Queen is a renowned Tamil Free Fire content creator. Her YouTube channel has over 576,000 subscribers. This article compares their stats in Garena Free Fire.

Also read: Two Side Gamers' Free Fire ID, total subscribers, monthly income, channel views, and more

AS Gaming’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 169525329.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats

AS Gaming has appeared in 7623 squad matches and has 1164 victories for a win ratio of 15.26%. He collected 19447 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.01.

Advertisement

Coming to the duo mode, he has played 2181 games and has bettered his foes in 301, having a win percentage of 13.80%. He notched 5886 frags for a K/D ratio of 3.13.

The content creator has played 2365 solo games and has 298 wins, leading to a win rate of 12.60%. In the process, he has bagged 8192 kills with a K/D ratio of 3.96.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

AS Gaming has participated in 92 squad games in the current ranked season and has 18 victories, which comes down to a win percentage of 19.56%. He has accumulated 294 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 3.97.

Advertisement

AS Gaming has also played a single solo match and has three frags.

Also read: How to get Kelly and Ford for free using Free Fire redeem code

Slumber Queen’s Free Fire ID and stats

Her Free Fire ID is 525471774.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats

Slumber Queen has competed in 12959 squad games and has come out on top on 3875 occasions, resulting in a win percentage of 29.90%. She has 23343 kills to her name at a K/D ratio of 2.57.

She has played 1850 duo matches and has 272 victories, corresponding to a win rate of 14.70%. With a K/D ratio of 1.85, she has 2912 frags.

Advertisement

Slumber Queen has featured in 1189 solo games and has 64 wins, converting to a win ratio of 5.38%. She has notched 2255 kills, managing a K/D ratio of 2.00.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

Slumber Queen has played 584 squad matches and has 107 first-place finishes, maintaining a win rate of 18.32%. She has 1252 kills for a K/D ratio of 2.62.

Moreover, she has five wins in the 99 duo games, translating to a win percentage of about 5.05%. She has 168 frags with a K/D ratio of 1.79.

The YouTuber has played two solo games as well and has notched a single kill.

Advertisement

Also read: Gyan Sujan's Free Fire ID, total subscribers, monthly income, channel views, and more

Comparison

Both YouTubers have tremendous stats in Garena Free Fire. AS Gaming has the edge in solo mode in terms of both K/D ratio and win rate. Slumber Queen has a finer win rate in the duo and squad modes, while AS Gaming has a higher K/D ratio.

They have played only a few solo ranked matches, whereas AS Gaming is yet to participate in the duo games. Hence, comparing their stats isn’t possible. Finally, in squad mode, AS Gaming has the upper hand.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTubers continue to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

Also read: Gyan Sujan (Gyan Gaming) vs TSG Jash (Two Side Gamers): Who has better Free Fire stats in April 2021?