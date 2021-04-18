How to use Free Fire redeem codes on the official Redemption Site easily

Garena has incorporated a system of redemption codes in Free Fire which can provide users with numerous rewards ranging from simple gun crates all the way to the characters.

However, these codes have server restrictions and can be used by players in the specified regions. These codes have 12 characters and are a mixture of both alphabets and numbers.

It is essential to point out that all such codes can claim rewards from the official redemption site. This article provides users with a step-by-step guide on using redeem codes in Garena Free Fire.

Disclaimer: This article is for beginners. While this information may seem obvious to some, several new players are often confused.

Also read: Top 5 Free Fire character combinations in OB27 World Series update

Using redeem codes in Garena Free Fire

Step 1: Visit Free Fire’s official rewards redemption website. Use the link provided below to do the same.

Official rewards redemption website: Click here

Advertisement

Log in

Step 2: Log in to the website via the platform linked to the account. The available means include Google, Facebook, VK, Twitter, Apple ID, and Huawei Id.

Note: Users with a guest account will not be able to use any redemption code in Garena Free Fire to obtain the rewards. They must bind the account to any of the available platforms.

Enter the redeem code into the text fields and tap on the 'Confirm' option

Step 3: Once logged in, enter/paste the code in the designated field and tap the confirm button. A dialog box will soon appear, confirming the redemption.

Advertisement

Step 4: After the redemption is successful, users will be sent their rewards within one day. These can be collected directly via in-game mail. Meanwhile, the currencies will be added automatically to the account.

Errors

Players can primarily encounter two basic errors – Invalid or redeemed, which likely means the code has expired. Secondly, stating that the code cannot be used in this region signifies that it is not meant for the specific server.

Also read: AS Gaming vs Slumber Queen: Who has better stats in Free Fire?