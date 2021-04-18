3 best ways to top up Free Fire diamonds after OB27 update

Free Fire features a wide assortment of eye-catching and enticing items that users desire to obtain. While some are up for free, most exclusive ones require players to spend diamonds, one of the in-game currencies.

Users can purchase diamonds via numerous sources, with a few of the popular ones being Codashop, SEAGM, and Games Kharido.

This article provides the players with the best means to top up Free Fire diamonds after the OB27 update.

Note: This list is based on the writer’s preference and is in no specific order.

Best ways to top up Free Fire diamonds after OB27 update

The cost of Free Fire diamonds is essentially the same throughout the platform, and only the additional offer benefits provided to the players vary.

#1 Games Kharido

Games Kharido

Games Kharido is one of the most used platforms to acquire diamonds by Indian Free Fire users. It offers a whopping of 100% additional diamonds. However, this is only restricted to the first purchase made by users. Other than this, users will also get bonus diamonds on subsequent purchases.

Visit the website and log in via ID or Facebook account to make the purchase.

Price of diamonds

50 diamonds + 50 bonus – INR 40

100 diamonds + 100 bonus – INR 80

310 diamonds + 310 bonus – INR 240

520 diamonds + 520 bonus – INR 400

1060 diamonds + 1060 bonus – INR 800

2180 diamonds + 2180 bonus – INR 1600

5600 diamonds + 5600 bonus – INR 4000

Players can click here to visit the website.

#2 In-game top-up

In-game top-up options

Diamonds can also be purchased in-game via the Google Play Store. Developers regularly provide players with additional top-up rewards that offer an added value. Currently, players can obtain Joseph by purchasing diamonds and Xayne by topping up 200 diamonds.

Price of diamonds

100 diamonds – INR 80

310 diamonds – INR 250

520 diamonds – INR 400

1060 diamonds – INR 800

2180 diamond – INR 1600

5600 diamonds – INR 4000

#3 Codashop

Codashop

Players can use Codashop to make a seamless purchase experience as no login or registration is required. They need to enter their ID to top up diamonds. They often run numerous offers providing users with additional in-game items.

Currently, all users that top up 310 diamonds or more using PayTM wallets will receive a Sunshine Coconut Parachute for free. Apart from this, they will also receive a cashback of up to ₹300.

Price of diamonds:

50 diamonds – ₹40

100 diamonds – ₹80

310 diamonds – ₹240

520 diamonds – ₹400

1060 diamonds – ₹800

2180 diamonds – ₹1600

5600 diamonds – ₹4000

Players can click here to visit the website.

