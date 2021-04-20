Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs Dashing Gaming: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Amit Sharma, otherwise known by his in-game alias Amitbhai, is one of the most successful Free Fire content creators on YouTube. His channel has garnered massive success in the last few years and currently has 9.78 million subscribers.

Meanwhile, Akshay Ganjale, aka Dashing Gaming, is an up-and-coming content creator on YouTube. He currently has 485k subscribers and 71 million combined views.

This article compares the two players' stats in Free Fire.

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID is 206746194.

Lifetime stats

Amitbhai’s lifetime stats

Amitbhai has played 8210 squad matches and has secured 2249 victories, making his win rate 27.39%. He has 21429 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.59.

The YouTuber has 748 Booyahs in 4353 duo matches, translating to a win rate of 17.18%. He registered 11482 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.19 in this mode.

Amitbhai has also played 3395 solo matches and has triumphed in 280 of them, maintaining a win rate of 8.24%. He has 7714 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.48.

Ranked stats

Amitbhai’s ranked stats

Amitbhai has played 291 squad matches in the current ranked season and has emerged victorious in 65 of them, translating to a win rate of 22.33%. He has 879 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.89 in this mode.

The content creator has also played 168 ranked duo games and has won on 15 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 8.95%. With 502 kills in these matches, he has a K/D ratio of 3.28.

Amitbhai has won 12 of the 70 ranked solo matches that he has played, making his win rate 17.14%. He has 288 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.97 in this mode.

Dashing Gaming’s Free Fire ID and stats

Dashing Gaming’s Free Fire ID is 1091015441.

Lifetime stats

Dashing Gaming’s lifetime stats

Dashing Gaming has 395 Booyahs in 1813 squad matches, maintaining a win rate of 21.78%. He has 5954 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.20.

The content creator has won 177 of the 1057 duo matches that he has played, making his win rate 16.74%. With a K/D ratio of 3.01, he has 2653 frags in this mode.

Dashing Gaming has also played 2424 solo games and has triumphed in 233 of them, translating to a win rate of 9.61%. He has 4707 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.15.

Ranked stats

Dashing Gaming’s ranked stats

Dashing Gaming has played 23 ranked squad matches and has a single victory to his name, making his win rate 4.34%. He has 44 frags at a K/D ratio of 2 in this mode.

The YouTuber has also played 29 ranked duo matches and has won on 3 occasions, translating to a win rate of 10.34%. He has 56 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.15.

Dashing Gaming has played 26 solo matches and has triumphed in 2 of them, maintaining a win rate of 7.69%. He has 60 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.50 in this mode.

Comparison

Amitbhai has better stats than Dashing Gaming in the lifetime duo games. Meanwhile, in the lifetime squad matches, Dashing Gaming has a higher K/D ratio, while Amitbhai also has a better win rate.

When it comes to the lifetime solo games, Dashing Gaming has a higher win rate, while Amitbhai has a better K/D ratio.

In the ranked squad and solo matches, Amitbhai has the edge over Dashing Gaming in terms of both K/D ratio and win rate. Meanwhile, in the ranked duo games, Dashing Gaming has a higher win rate, while Amitbhai has a better K/D ratio.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Free Fire.

