Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs Cerol: Who has better Free Fire stats in April 2021?

Ajjubhai is one of the most popular Free Fire content creators in the world and owns a massively successful YouTube channel called Total Gaming. The channel has 23.2 million subscribers, with over 3.43 billion views combined.

Cerol, on the other hand, is a prominent figure in the Brazillian Free Fire circuit. He co-founded Fluxo, the esports team that won the Liga Brasileira de Free Fire 2021.

This article compares the two players' stats in Free Fire.

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

Ajjubhai's lifetime stats

Ajjubhai has played 11241 squad matches and has triumphed in 2719 of them, making his win rate 24.18%. He has 42016 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.93.

The content creator has 310 victories in 1675 duo matches, translating to a win rate of 18.50%. With 6517 kills to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 4.77 in this mode.

Ajjubhai has also played 907 solo games and has won on 79 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 8.71%. He has 2300 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.78.

Ranked stats

Ajjubhai's ranked stats

Ajjubhai has played 499 squad matches in the current ranked season and has emerged victorious in 93 of them, translating to a win rate of 18.63%. He has 2083 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.93 in this mode.

The YouTuber has also played 8 ranked duo matches and has 3 Booyahs, maintaining a win rate of 37.50%. He has 48 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 9.60.

Ajjubhai has played 2 ranked solo matches but is yet to secure a win or a kill.

Cerol’s Free Fire ID and stats

Cerol’s Free Fire ID is 1814853268.

Lifetime stats

Cerol's lifetime stats

Cerol has played 4478 squad matches and has secured 973 victories, maintaining a win rate of 21.72%. With a K/D ratio of 4.29, he has 15025 frags in these matches.

The Free Fire pro has also played 469 duo games and has triumphed in 53 of them, making his win rate 11.30%. He racked up 2361 kills at a K/D ratio of 5.68 in this mode.

Cerol has played 785 solo games and has won on 94 occasions, translating to a win rate of 11.97%. He has 3974 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 5.75.

Ranked stats

Cerol's ranked stats

Cerol has played 232 squad matches in the current ranked season and has triumphed on 38 occasions, making his win rate 16.37%. He registered 1060 kills at a K/D ratio of 7.54 in this mode.

The player has also played 200 ranked duo games and has emerged victorious in 27 of them, translating to a win rate of 13.50%. He has 1304 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 7.54.

Cerol has 14 Booyahs in 129 ranked solo matches, maintaining a win rate of 10.85%. He amassed 935 kills at a K/D ratio of 8.13 in this mode.

Comparison

Ajjubhai has better stats than Cerol in the lifetime squad matches. Meanwhile, Cerol has the edge in the lifetime solo games. When it comes to the lifetime duo matches, Ajjubhai has a better win rate, while Cerol has a higher K/D ratio.

The two players' stats in the ranked solo and duo games cannot be compared since Ajjubhai hasn’t played a game yet. However, in the ranked squad matches, Ajjubhai has a higher win rate, while Cerol has a better K/D ratio.

