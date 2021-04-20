Heroshima YT's Free Fire ID, total subscribers, monthly income, channel views, and more

Free Fire's player count has grown considerably in the last few years. The massive popularity of the game has widened the scope for content creation and streaming among its players.

Heroshima YT is one of the most popular Free Fire YouTubers in the world. He plays on the Middle East server.

The content creator has garnered close to 40k subscribers and 3 million views in the last 30 days alone.

This article takes a look at Heroshima YT's Free Fire ID, stats, income, and other details.

Heroshima YT’s Free Fire ID and stats

Heroshima YT's Free Fire ID is 236408006.

Lifetime stats

Heroshima YT's lifetime stats

Heroshima YT has played 7211 squad matches and has secured 1730 victories, translating to a win rate of 23.99%. He secured 20386 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.72 in this mode.

The content creator has won 1035 of the 5387 duo matches that he has played, making his win rate 19.21%. With 16483 kills in these matches, he has a K/D ratio of 3.79.

Heroshima YT has also played 1879 solo games and has won on 219 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 11.65%. He has 5828 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.51 in this mode.

Ranked stats

Heroshima YT's ranked stats

Heroshima YT has 21 Booyahs in 218 ranked squad games, making his win rate 9.63%. He has 605 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.54.

The YouTuber has also played 152 ranked duo matches and has emerged victorious in 18 of them, maintaining a win rate of 11.84%. He bagged 475 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.54 in this mode.

Heroshima YT has played 71 ranked solo games and has triumphed in 2 of them, translating to a win rate of 2.81%. He has 242 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.51.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Free Fire.

Earnings

Heroshima YT's earnings (Image via Social Blade)

As reported by Social Blade, Heroshima YT's monthly YouTube earnings are between $945K to $15.1K. Meanwhile, his yearly income is estimated to be around $11.3K - $181.4K.

Heroshima YT's YouTube channel

The oldest video on Heroshima YT's channel was posted in April 2019. Since then, the content creator has uploaded 362 videos, accumulating 3.5 million subscribers and 244 million combined views.

Click here to visit Heroshima YT's YouTube channel.

Heroshima YT's social media handles

To visit Heroshima YT's Instagram profile, click here.

